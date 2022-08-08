Inside Olivia Newton-John's Relationship With Her Daughter Chloe Lattanzi

With the sad news of the tragic death of Olivia Newton-John, best known as Sandy from "Grease," thoughts immediately go to the iconic actor, singer, and activist's family. Newton-John had one daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, who she shared with actor Matt Lattanzi. So, what was the 73-year-old's relationship with her daughter actually like?

Too often, we hear of children who are estranged from their famous parents. However, that does not appear to be the case with this mother-daughter duo. Lattanzi is an actor and singer just like her mother, and her credits include "Sharknado 5," according to IMDb, as well as a stint on "Dancing With the Stars: Australia." But some of her best-performing work was actually done in partnership with her mother.

In an Instagram post uploaded just days before her mother's death, Lattanzi wrote, "I worship this woman. My mother. My best friend." It's clear that this was one bond that was unshakeable.