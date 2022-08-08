Inside Olivia Newton-John's Relationship With Her Daughter Chloe Lattanzi
With the sad news of the tragic death of Olivia Newton-John, best known as Sandy from "Grease," thoughts immediately go to the iconic actor, singer, and activist's family. Newton-John had one daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, who she shared with actor Matt Lattanzi. So, what was the 73-year-old's relationship with her daughter actually like?
Too often, we hear of children who are estranged from their famous parents. However, that does not appear to be the case with this mother-daughter duo. Lattanzi is an actor and singer just like her mother, and her credits include "Sharknado 5," according to IMDb, as well as a stint on "Dancing With the Stars: Australia." But some of her best-performing work was actually done in partnership with her mother.
In an Instagram post uploaded just days before her mother's death, Lattanzi wrote, "I worship this woman. My mother. My best friend." It's clear that this was one bond that was unshakeable.
Olivia Newton-John was very close with her daughter
It's clear right away that Olivia Newton-John was extremely close with her only child, her daughter Chloe Lattanzi. The pair even recorded a duet together, "Window In the Wall," back in 2021.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Newton-John said that when she was first sent the song, the first person she thought of recording with was her daughter. "I thought it was a beautiful message and thought of Chloe to record it with. It just came into my mind," she said. Lattanzi told the outlet she loves working with her mom, even if she gets nervous to sing in front of her. The mother-and-daughter pair also told THR about their organic cannabis farm and business, which they run together.
In addition to working together, Newton-John and Lattanzi obviously had a very strong emotional bond. Shortly after news of Newton-John's unexpected death broke, Lattanzi posted another gallery of photos to her Instagram. This post had no caption, but the slides of sweet photos of the two of them together from babyhood on say it all.