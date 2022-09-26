Jason Oppenheim's Relationship With His New Girlfriend Might Be Heating Up

According to People, Jason Oppenheim is thinking about saying "oui" to Paris. He told the publication there's a chance he might move to the French capital in order to be closer to his girlfriend, Marie-Lou Nurk. The reality star and real estate mogul put it this way: "Right now, we're just kind of figuring out how to mesh our lives together because she lives in Paris and I live [in L.A.]. But yeah, I think at some point, she's probably going to want her own bathroom. So I'll need to figure it out in the near term."

So, what would that mean for Oppenheim's team in Los Angeles? Oppenheim said that while a full-time move to Europe would be out of the question, he is looking to spend more time in Paris with Nurk. He told Netflix back in August that California is very much part of who he is — which makes sense, considering he sells multi-million properties in Los Angeles and Orange County. Oppenheim also said his ex-girlfriends, Chrishell Stause and Mary Fitzgerald, fit his current lifestyle equation. He explained, "My ex-girlfriends are my closest friends in my life. Chrishell is certainly included in that too. Like Mary, I love her and I have so much respect for her."

As much as Oppenheim wants to move to Paris, we can definitely see why he might never leave L.A. either, right?