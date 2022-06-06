Chrishell Stause And G Flip Prove Their Relationship Is Stronger Than Ever
Chrishell Stause confirmed her romance with Australian singer-songwriter, G-Flip, during the "Selling Sunset" Season 5 reunion in May. G-Flip identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns. This reveal was a shock to viewers because Stause had only publicly dated men in the past. However, she appeared to be happier than ever during the special and had the support of her fellow cast members, including her boss and ex-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim, after coming out. Now, she seems more than comfortable packing on the PDA with her new partner.
When opening up about her sexuality, Stause has yet to put a label on it. "For me, it is about the person. It is about their heart. I am attracted to masculine energy and I don't really care about what the physical form is," Stause explained in an Instagram video.
Stause starred in G-Flip's music video for their new single, "GET ME OUTTA HERE," where the new couple showed off their chemistry in a steamy visual. Prior to the music video being released, there were some rumors swirling that the two were together, but nothing was confirmed until the show's reunion. Stause and G-Flip may have kept their romance under wraps in the past, but they aren't hiding their love anymore. In fact, they stepped out in a very public way recently.
The new couple turned heads at a big event
Chrishell Stause decided to take her partner, G-Flip, as her date for the MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted. At the award show, Stause took home the award for best reality star, according to E! News. She and her "Selling Sunset" castmates also won the award for best docu-reality series. When Stause was announced the winner for "Best Reality Star," G-Flip was beyond excited for their partner. The couple even shared a kiss before the reality star went to claim her award. During her acceptance speech, the "Selling Sunset" star took the opportunity to open about her sexuality and express an overwhelming level of gratitude.
"I knew about this nomination before I had said anything about my sexuality," she shared, continuing, "I'm not trying to get really deep with you guys, but the fact that this was voted on after means so much to me because I wasn't sure how that was going to go."
Things appear to be on good terms between Stause and her ex-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim as well. Page Six reports that the exes shared an embrace with G-Flip at the award show. The new couple walked the show's carpet separately, according to Daily Mail, but a source told the outlet that they were "making out like teenagers" backstage, causing people to look. Stause and G-Flip remain inseparable as their romance continues to blossom in front of the world.