Chrishell Stause And G Flip Prove Their Relationship Is Stronger Than Ever

Chrishell Stause confirmed her romance with Australian singer-songwriter, G-Flip, during the "Selling Sunset" Season 5 reunion in May. G-Flip identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns. This reveal was a shock to viewers because Stause had only publicly dated men in the past. However, she appeared to be happier than ever during the special and had the support of her fellow cast members, including her boss and ex-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim, after coming out. Now, she seems more than comfortable packing on the PDA with her new partner.

When opening up about her sexuality, Stause has yet to put a label on it. "For me, it is about the person. It is about their heart. I am attracted to masculine energy and I don't really care about what the physical form is," Stause explained in an Instagram video.

Stause starred in G-Flip's music video for their new single, "GET ME OUTTA HERE," where the new couple showed off their chemistry in a steamy visual. Prior to the music video being released, there were some rumors swirling that the two were together, but nothing was confirmed until the show's reunion. Stause and G-Flip may have kept their romance under wraps in the past, but they aren't hiding their love anymore. In fact, they stepped out in a very public way recently.