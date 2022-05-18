G Flip Sets The Record Straight About How They Met Chrishell Stause

G Flip is setting the record straight on how they met their now girlfriend, Chrishell Stause, and it's not what many fans may think. During the "Selling Sunset" Season 5 reunion, Stause insinuated that she met G Flip because she was going to be in their music video. However, the duo spent some time together well before the video was in the works. During an interview with Paper, G Flip explained how they actually met Stause.

"We actually didn't meet on the set of my music video, which has been written about quite a bit. I first met Chrishell last year in October," G Flip revealed. "We had been hanging out and naturally we would speak about our work lives and what we had coming up. Talking about the music video for a song I was gonna release in the future called 'GET ME OUTTA HERE,' Chrishell gave me ideas for the visuals and then actually came up with the creative for it, which very much highlights her talents."

When it comes to making a cameo on "Selling Sunset," G Flip told the outlet that they don't have any interest and simply want to "make music, play shows, and follow [their] musical dreams." Despite their career differences, things seem to be going well and getting serious between the two. Stause recently posted on Instagram that she was visiting G Flip's home country, Australia, and spending time getting to know where her partner is from.