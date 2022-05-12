Chrishell Stause's PDA-Filled Music Video Debut Certainly Has People Talking

Viewers and even cast members were surprised when "Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause revealed during the show's Season 5 reunion that she was dating non-binary singer G Flip. Rumors were flying as the duo continued to comment flirty messages under each other's posts before a Reddit user spotted them holding hands in Denver, per Women's Health. Nothing was confirmed, however, until the reality star revealed the news during the reunion taping, which aired on May 6.

It all started with a music video! Stause revealed the truth behind her romance with G Flip during the reunion, sharing (via Daily Mail), "'They are an extremely talented musician and it started because I was just going to be in their video. I love acting and with the job I have I don't always get to do it."

Viewers have expressed confusion over the reality star's sexuality following the reunion, but Stause has now attempted to clear the air. She recently took to Instagram to open up about her relationship with the singer prior to the video being released. She captioned the post, "For those that are open to learning (you're awesome) sex is anatomical and gender is how someone identifies. These two things are often confused." The music video, which was released on May 12, is for G Flip's new single "GET ME OUTTA HERE," and fans can't stop talking about it.