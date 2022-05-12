Chrishell Stause's PDA-Filled Music Video Debut Certainly Has People Talking
Viewers and even cast members were surprised when "Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause revealed during the show's Season 5 reunion that she was dating non-binary singer G Flip. Rumors were flying as the duo continued to comment flirty messages under each other's posts before a Reddit user spotted them holding hands in Denver, per Women's Health. Nothing was confirmed, however, until the reality star revealed the news during the reunion taping, which aired on May 6.
It all started with a music video! Stause revealed the truth behind her romance with G Flip during the reunion, sharing (via Daily Mail), "'They are an extremely talented musician and it started because I was just going to be in their video. I love acting and with the job I have I don't always get to do it."
Viewers have expressed confusion over the reality star's sexuality following the reunion, but Stause has now attempted to clear the air. She recently took to Instagram to open up about her relationship with the singer prior to the video being released. She captioned the post, "For those that are open to learning (you're awesome) sex is anatomical and gender is how someone identifies. These two things are often confused." The music video, which was released on May 12, is for G Flip's new single "GET ME OUTTA HERE," and fans can't stop talking about it.
Fans couldn't get enough of Chrishell Stause's 'spicy' side
G Flip released their highly anticipated music video for "GET ME OUTTA HERE," which kicked off their romance with Chrishell Stause. The video mostly takes place at an empty convenient store as G Flip sings and the pair gets hot-and-heavy. Stause grabs the singer's neck, passionately kisses them, and seductively sings the track's lyrics into the camera while chewing gum. The video cuts back and forth between the store and a red-lit room, while Stause straddles G Flip as the two kiss. The "GET ME OUTTA HERE" singer also plays the drums and animatedly sings along on a sidewalk.
Just hours after the video's release, fans cannot get enough. One person said, "Killed it G! Chrishell you are fantastic in this, so spicy girlfriend!" Someone else wrote, "I cannot be the only one who's soul left their body when she grabbed G-Flip by the neck in the red scene." Another YouTube user commented, "Chrishell is an actress but this seems like more than acting." The feedback seems overwhelmingly positive, as fans continue to show their support for the couple.
Stause posted a clip to Instagram with the caption, "Sorry everyone, I was confused and thought this was how babies were made [grimace face] Back to the drawing board! [shrug emoji]." G Flip also posted on Instagram, "Thank you to sweet @chrishell.stause for being a part of this, everyone send her all the love in the galaxy." Their chemistry clearly exists beyond the video, as the pair was recently spotted packing on the PDA at The Abbey in West Hollywood, according to TMZ.