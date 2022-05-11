Chrishell Stause Makes A Head-Turning Joke About Dating Jason Oppenheim

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim made headlines in 2021 due to their romance. As fans know, the pair stars together on the Netflix hit "Selling Sunset," but their relationship captivated many considering Oppenheim is Stause's boss. You can say that he has a thing for women in the office, because he also dated Mary Fitzgerald. In any case, fans got to see a lot of Oppenheim and Stause's relationship play out in Season 5 of the series.

Though the two appeared to be madly in love, they called it quits just a few months into the relationship. In a December 21 post on Instagram, Oppenheim shared that he and Stause called it quits but "remain best friends" and "always love and support one another." The reality star also revealed what caused the split in the first place. "She was the most amazing girlfriend I've ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life," he wrote, adding that they "have different wants regarding a family." On the "Selling Sunset" reunion, the couple also addressed the split, as Oppenheim dished about one of the most challenging parts. "There's a lot of sadness and loss. I think watching the show made it more difficult — it brought it back up," he said (via HuffPost).

Lots of people have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the romance: the good, the bad, and the ugly. One particular comment caught Stause's eye, and she made sure to address it.