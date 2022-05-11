Chrishell Stause Has A Message For Those Who Question Her New Relationship
"Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause is no stranger to making front-page news when it comes to her relationships. The TV personality was married to actor Justin Hartley, but their split was documented on the "Selling Sunset" Season 2 finale when Stause got very emotional over their surprise divorce in 2019.
Nearly two years later, in July 2021, Stause announced she was dating her boss, Jason Oppenheim. The reality star first made fans aware of their relationship when sharing a couple of PDA photos on Instagram from their trip to Italy. That same day, Oppenheim exclusively revealed to Us Weekly they were official. "Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship. I care about her deeply and we're very happy together," he explained. Unfortunately, the pair explained to fans on social media in December 2021 that they were no longer together. "Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward," Stause said in a now-deleted Instagram post (via PopBuzz).
Since parting ways with Oppenheim, Stause has formed a relationship with non-binary singer G Flip. After fans speculated the two were together, Stause came clean about their love during the "Selling Sunset" Season 5 reunion. In a recent Instagram Live, Stause has reacted to those who are worried about her new romance.
Chrishell doesn't care about the 'physical form' in relationships
A lot of people have something to say about Chrishell Stause's new relationship with Australian non-binary singer G Flip. For that reason, the reality star took to Instagram Live on May 10 to her have her say on the matter. "There was some context that was missing," she said of the "Selling Sunset" reunion, per Us Weekly. "At this point, I think some of you are confused or worried."
"As much as I wish what I wanted in my last relationship aligned [with Jason over the] same things, it didn't. And that's OK," she continued. After Stause and Jason Oppenheim split over their stance on having children, Stause admits that she and G Flip also want different things right now. "In this current situation with G ... yes, I wish we were in the same stage in our life and wanted the same things, but that doesn't diminish the deep connection that we have made," Stause admitted.
Stause explained during the reunion that she met G Flip after agreeing to appear in one of their music videos, per Tyla. As she did on the episode, Stause insisted to her followers she doesn't choose her relationships with people based on their gender. Instead, she is all about their spirit and personality. "I am attracted to masculine energy and I don't really care about what the physical form is," Stause said, explaining that G Flip identifies with "both sides of male and female."