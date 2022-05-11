Chrishell Stause Has A Message For Those Who Question Her New Relationship

"Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause is no stranger to making front-page news when it comes to her relationships. The TV personality was married to actor Justin Hartley, but their split was documented on the "Selling Sunset" Season 2 finale when Stause got very emotional over their surprise divorce in 2019.

Nearly two years later, in July 2021, Stause announced she was dating her boss, Jason Oppenheim. The reality star first made fans aware of their relationship when sharing a couple of PDA photos on Instagram from their trip to Italy. That same day, Oppenheim exclusively revealed to Us Weekly they were official. "Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship. I care about her deeply and we're very happy together," he explained. Unfortunately, the pair explained to fans on social media in December 2021 that they were no longer together. "Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward," Stause said in a now-deleted Instagram post (via PopBuzz).

Since parting ways with Oppenheim, Stause has formed a relationship with non-binary singer G Flip. After fans speculated the two were together, Stause came clean about their love during the "Selling Sunset" Season 5 reunion. In a recent Instagram Live, Stause has reacted to those who are worried about her new romance.