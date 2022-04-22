Why Chrishell Stause's Sisters Aren't Fans Of Justin Hartley

Without naming names (though we all know who we're talking about), Chrishell Stause's sisters Shonda and Sabrina Stause explained why they weren't fans of her ex-husband Justin Hartley. "I feel like with your last relationship, there was some criticism. A lot of what you did, I don't think that he took you seriously," Shonda said on an episode of "Selling Sunset" Season 5, per Us Weekly. "A lot of your jobs, he acted like they were not real jobs. And this was your life. This was your job. You worked so hard for it."

Her sister Sabrina said, "There are just some instances in the past where it felt like you were covering for your partner at the time. Maybe they were doing something that was a little disrespectful and you were, like, standing up for them and trying to cover for them and it was just so sad that you felt like you had to kind of pretend to be something else."

The good news is that Chrishell has definitely moved on, even going on to date her boss and "Selling Sunset" costar Jason Oppenheim, though they eventually split up and remain friends, according to People. Perhaps Chrishell's sisters can play matchmaker for the "Selling Sunset" star's next man!