Simu Liu Keeps Fans On Their Toes With Surprising Relationship Update

After revealing he had been on a mental health journey over the past few months, Simu Liu is now letting fans know how his recent relationship has been impacting him emotionally.

Over the past few years, Liu has been vulnerable with fans regarding fame and its mental impact. On September 3, the "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" actor looked back on his career and revealed that, while it had been more than a year since the movie was released — and he had loved the journey — it hasn't been easy. "I was suddenly catapulted into a stratosphere I had no business being in, and was woefully unprepared to deal with the mental ramifications of life lived in public," Liu wrote on Instagram. "I felt like I was riding the h*** out of the learning curve.... But I was also neglecting to spend the necessary time to check in with myself and prioritize my mental health."

And now, at a recent conference, Liu revealed to fans that he has worked to prioritize himself and his mental health over the past year, but recent events have made doing that especially difficult.