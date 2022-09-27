Simu Liu Keeps Fans On Their Toes With Surprising Relationship Update
After revealing he had been on a mental health journey over the past few months, Simu Liu is now letting fans know how his recent relationship has been impacting him emotionally.
Over the past few years, Liu has been vulnerable with fans regarding fame and its mental impact. On September 3, the "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" actor looked back on his career and revealed that, while it had been more than a year since the movie was released — and he had loved the journey — it hasn't been easy. "I was suddenly catapulted into a stratosphere I had no business being in, and was woefully unprepared to deal with the mental ramifications of life lived in public," Liu wrote on Instagram. "I felt like I was riding the h*** out of the learning curve.... But I was also neglecting to spend the necessary time to check in with myself and prioritize my mental health."
And now, at a recent conference, Liu revealed to fans that he has worked to prioritize himself and his mental health over the past year, but recent events have made doing that especially difficult.
Simu Liu and his girlfriend Jade Bender have broken up
Two months after making their first red carpet appearance together, Simu Liu and Jade Bender have officially called it quits.
Revealing the news at a technology conference, Liu spoke about his and Bender's breakup before explaining how it has impacted his mental health. "I experienced moments where I'm living my dream and it didn't quite feel like I was where I needed to be with myself," Liu said, per E! News. "I'm also going through a breakup. That's probably also contributing to it but that's okay, I'll be okay."
While Liu didn't reveal anymore details regarding the breakup, Liu and Bender made their relationship official at the 2022 ESPY Awards in July. Weeks prior, the two sparked romance rumors after being spotted leaving dinner and the "Jimmy Kimmel Live" show together, per People. From there, the two continued to take on red carpet appearances together but kept their relationship relatively private. But now, two months later, the two have quietly gone their separate ways. While neither star's representative confirmed or denied the news, both stars deleted their Instagram photos of one another, signaling the end of their relationship and the beginning of a new chapter for both of them.