The Royal Controversy Over Archie's Birth Was Bigger Than We Thought

It's no secret that Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex's pregnancy with her and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's first child was fraught with controversy — and plenty of attention from around the globe. The happy couple announced the big news of their son's birth in a statement, which read, "Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born at 05:26 on Monday 6th May. He is the first child of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and is seventh in line to the throne. Archie weighed 7lb 3oz and The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth."

The royal family also shared photos of the then newest addition to the family, including a very sweet snap of the now late Queen Elizabeth II meeting her great-grandson for the first time alongside the Duchess of Sussex's mom, Doria Ragland. It also included snaps of the happy parents showing off their son (who is now sixth in line to the throne following the death of his great-grandmother) to the media for the first time, but it turns out that wasn't exactly something the new parents really wanted to participate in.

A bombshell new book is shedding some light on what was really going on inside the royal family around that time, lifting the lid on plenty of reported family drama.