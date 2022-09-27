Hayden Panettiere Opens Up About One Of Her Most Tragic Decisions

Hayden Panettiere is speaking out about a heartbreaking decision she made for her daughter, Kaya, who she shares with her former partner, boxer Wladimir Klitschko. Us Weekly reported in 2019 that the family were living in separate countries, claiming at the time that Panettiere hadn't spent a lot of time with her only child because she was living with her dad in his home country of Ukraine. "She knows the child being with her is not best for [Kaya right now]. It's a sad situation," a source shared, noting that Klitschko's mom was helping raise Kaya.

Panettiere has since opened up about her decision to send Kaya, who was born in 2014, to Europe while she remained in the U.S., telling People in June that following a crippling bout of postnatal depression she got hooked on pills and alcohol. "I never had the feeling that I wanted to harm my child, but I didn't want to spend any time with her. There was just this gray color in my life," she explained of how she felt after welcoming Kaya. Panettiere shared that she made the decision for her and Kaya to live apart in 2018 after waking up shaking because of her alcohol addiction. "It was the hardest thing I ever had to do. But I wanted to be a good mom to her — and sometimes that means letting them go."

Now, the former "Nashville" actor is shedding even more light on her tragic choice.