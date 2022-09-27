Nicki Swift Asks: Which Has Been The Most Shocking Celebrity Split Of 2022? - Exclusive Survey
It's sometimes hard not to take celebrity breakups personally because fans often feel like they know so much about many Hollywood couples. The most heartbreaking public celebrity breakups are ones that the internet still talks about today, including Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's split back in 2005, and even Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson's in 2012. And, while there certainly have been a lot of brutal breakups this year, like Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's, as detailed by E! Online, others certainly feel like they have come out of nowhere.
Shakira recently opened up about her split from Gerard Pique and how difficult it has been for them, as they try to navigate their new situation for their family. She told Elle, "Regardless of how things ended or how Gerard and I feel about each other as ex-partners, he is the father of my children. We have a job to do for these two incredible boys, and I have faith that we will figure out what is best for their future, their own dreams in life, and what is a fair solution for everyone involved."
That said, a new poll by Nicki Swift recently revealed which celebrity splits of 2022 have hit fans the hardest so far. Some of these might surprise you, while others might not.
Fans can't get over Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's breakup
According to a poll conducted by Nicki Swift, more than 31% (182) of our 582 readers expressed their heartbreak after Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet pulled the plug on their relationship. Shakira and Gerard Pique came in second place with 22% (131) of the vote, while Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey came in third with 17% (59). Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman came in next at 11% (67), while 10% (59) of fans still can't get over the fact that Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers didn't have what it took to go the distance in their relationship. Another 7% (43) are still scratching their heads over Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy's breakup.
While it might be hard to imagine another couple that seemed as perfect for each other as Momoa and Bonet, their relationship still seems to be on friendly terms. One source close to the situation even told Entertainment Tonight back in May, "Jason and Lisa are still committed to being friends for the sake of their family."
Momoa himself also told Access Hollywood that same month that, while a reconciliation might not be in the works, he said he and Bonet are "family. We have two beautiful children together." Momoa and Bonet might no longer be Hollywood's hottest couple, but they remain two of the hottest co-parents out there. Hey, we'll take it.