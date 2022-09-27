Alec Baldwin Gushes Over His Growing Family's Impact Amid Rust Scandal

Alec Baldwin faced a horrible ordeal in October 2021 during the shooting of the movie "Rust," in which he was producing and starring. While on set, Baldwin's prop gun discharged and shot director of photography Halyna Hutchins and filmmaker Joel Souza, as reported by CBS News. Hutchins died while en route to the University of New Mexico Hospital. Souza was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center and survived his injuries.

Following the fatal accident, reports purported that the gun was not supposed to have live rounds and that the assistant director Dave Halls announced that it was a "cold gun," per Time. Baldwin expressed his remorse and took to Twitter to state, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours." The actor went on to say that he would fully cooperate with the authorities and that Hutchins' family had his support.

Hutchins' family, however, appears unwilling to let the matter rest and filed a lawsuit against Baldwin and other members of production, per Variety. The lawsuit claims that there was evidence that the set's safety was mishandled and that Baldwin was reckless with the firearm. The New York Times states that Baldwin could also face criminal charges. Despite these hard times, Baldwin shared that he has much to be thankful for.