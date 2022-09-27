Alec Baldwin Gushes Over His Growing Family's Impact Amid Rust Scandal
Alec Baldwin faced a horrible ordeal in October 2021 during the shooting of the movie "Rust," in which he was producing and starring. While on set, Baldwin's prop gun discharged and shot director of photography Halyna Hutchins and filmmaker Joel Souza, as reported by CBS News. Hutchins died while en route to the University of New Mexico Hospital. Souza was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center and survived his injuries.
Following the fatal accident, reports purported that the gun was not supposed to have live rounds and that the assistant director Dave Halls announced that it was a "cold gun," per Time. Baldwin expressed his remorse and took to Twitter to state, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours." The actor went on to say that he would fully cooperate with the authorities and that Hutchins' family had his support.
Hutchins' family, however, appears unwilling to let the matter rest and filed a lawsuit against Baldwin and other members of production, per Variety. The lawsuit claims that there was evidence that the set's safety was mishandled and that Baldwin was reckless with the firearm. The New York Times states that Baldwin could also face criminal charges. Despite these hard times, Baldwin shared that he has much to be thankful for.
Alec Baldwin says his family kept him alive
In a recent Instagram post, Alec Baldwin shared pictures of his children and wrote a heartfelt message that read, "These kids. All of them born in 212. Same hospital. First four in the same room. Last three in the same, but different room." Baldwin alluded to the tragic incident on the set of "Rust" and the trouble he may face by stating, "My heart has been broken a thousand times this past year. And things in my life May never be the same. Lots of changes coming. But my family has kept me alive. They are my reason for living."
Just last week, Baldwin's wife Hilaria Baldwin gave birth to her seventh baby, Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin, as she announced on Instagram. Ilaria will make the actor's eighth child, as he also shares his daughter, Ireland Baldwin, with his ex-wife Kim Basinger. In 2021, the Baldwins welcomed their sixth child, Lucia, via surrogate, just six months after [Hilaria] Baldwin gave birth to her fifth baby, per CBS. It's yet to be determined if there will be more after Ilaria, but Baldwin's ever-growing brood seems to give him much comfort and joy.