The View Co-Hosts Slam RHOSLC's Meredith Marks For Standing By Jen Shah

"The View" discussed "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah's guilty plea and her co-star, Meredith Marks, saying she's sticking by her — and it's clear not everyone was on the same page. One of the show's hosts, Whoopi Goldberg, tried to contain her laughter while reading about Shah's case before discussing Marks' support for her co-star. Goldberg responded to Marks' claim that Shah needs support right now, saying, "Well maybe the old folks that she defrauded might need some support around them as well, but who am I?"

Joy Behar agreed with Goldberg's perspective, saying, "A lot of old people suffered from this, so she needs to be punished." Sarah Haines, however, understood why Marks is still in contact with Shah. Goldberg concluded the conversation by saying, "I'm sorry ... but when it comes to older people, I am not as forgiving. I am not, because that is low-hanging fruit." She explained that it would take her a while to get over one of her friends doing something like that.

Another "RHOSLC" star, Heather Gay, is also sticking by Shah. She recently told Today, "If I'm going to be Jen's friend when she's up and Queen and MVP, I'm going to be her friend when she's down, pleading guilty and facing sentencing. I will never shut the door on Jen Shah." Despite all of the controversy, Shah certainly has a serious support system.