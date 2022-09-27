The View Co-Hosts Slam RHOSLC's Meredith Marks For Standing By Jen Shah
Jen Shah's legal scandal has been a serious topic of conversation on "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" ever since she was arrested while filming in 2021, per Page Six. Shah was involved in a major telemarketing scam that targeted the elderly and eventually pled guilty to charges of fraud and money laundering, per People. The anxiety for Shah must be setting in now, as her sentencing will take place on November 28. She is facing up to 14 years in prison and may have to pay millions in restitution, according to Deadline. While Shah is facing consequences for her controversial actions, it seems that everyone has an opinion on the situation and what the verdict should be.
It even came as a surprise to some that Meredith Marks, a fellow housewife on "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," is still supporting Shah despite the legal drama. Marks recently told Page Six, "Jen and I are still speaking. And more than ever, I think she probably needs some support from people around her." While Marks' loyalty to Shah is clearly unwavering, others are not as supportive. In fact, some of the hosts of "The View" were not as forgiving or understanding.
The View hosts have some serious opinions
"The View" discussed "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah's guilty plea and her co-star, Meredith Marks, saying she's sticking by her — and it's clear not everyone was on the same page. One of the show's hosts, Whoopi Goldberg, tried to contain her laughter while reading about Shah's case before discussing Marks' support for her co-star. Goldberg responded to Marks' claim that Shah needs support right now, saying, "Well maybe the old folks that she defrauded might need some support around them as well, but who am I?"
Joy Behar agreed with Goldberg's perspective, saying, "A lot of old people suffered from this, so she needs to be punished." Sarah Haines, however, understood why Marks is still in contact with Shah. Goldberg concluded the conversation by saying, "I'm sorry ... but when it comes to older people, I am not as forgiving. I am not, because that is low-hanging fruit." She explained that it would take her a while to get over one of her friends doing something like that.
Another "RHOSLC" star, Heather Gay, is also sticking by Shah. She recently told Today, "If I'm going to be Jen's friend when she's up and Queen and MVP, I'm going to be her friend when she's down, pleading guilty and facing sentencing. I will never shut the door on Jen Shah." Despite all of the controversy, Shah certainly has a serious support system.