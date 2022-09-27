Kenan Thompson's Ex-Wife Has Reportedly Moved On With An SNL Alum
"Saturday Night Live" star Kenan Thompson and interior designer Christina Evangeline had begun the process of officially dissolving their 11-year marriage when Thompson filed divorce papers in June, per TMZ. However, the ex-couple had reportedly separated years before Thompson finally made a move to become legally single.
Their divorce has been a smooth process so far — Thompson and Evangeline are reportedly still on good terms and will be sharing joint custody of their daughters, Gianna and Georgia. When speaking to Us Weekly about Thompson hosting the Emmys in September, a source shared an example of the co-parents' dedication to remaining amicable and putting on a united front. "[Evangeline is] really supportive of him and they still get along well. [She and the] kids are going to be watching from home in New York City since they're back in school." As for why Evangeline and Thompson split up in the first place, it seems they simply realized that they no longer wanted the same things.
The same day the news of his divorce broke, Thompson was spotted without his wedding ring at a party in NYC, where he looked relaxed and happy while chatting with other celebrity guests including Vanessa Hudgens and Cara Delevingne, per Page Six. But while he might be single and ready to mingle, Thompson's ex has reportedly moved on — with a "Saturday Night Live" alum.
Christina Evangeline is reportedly dating Chris Redd
Christina Evangeline and "Saturday Night Live" alum Chris Redd are officially a couple, per TMZ. While Evangeline reportedly met Redd when she and Kenan Thompson were still together, insiders have sworn that there was no love connection between the pair until after Thompson and Evangeline called it quits, and the former is reportedly cool with the situation.
Redd appeared alongside Thompson on his sitcom "Kenan" and on "SNL," and there was speculation that Thompson's long tenure with the two shows' network, NBC, had given him enough sway with the powers-that-be to get Redd booted from the "SNL" cast. However, TMZ reported that this rumor is totally untrue — Redd is simply moving on to other projects. In his statement announcing his "SNL" exit, Redd had nothing but nice things to say about his co-workers and his experience filming the show. "With friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I'm grateful to Lorne Michaels and to the entire 'SNL' organization," he wrote, per The Wrap. "From the bottom of my heart, I can't thank you all enough." Thompson, meanwhile, is returning for the show's 48th season. "There's always more to do," he told People.
Before he and Evangeline coupled up, Redd appeared on "Conan" in 2020 and revealed that he hadn't been dating during the pandemic. Instead, he confessed that he was coping with loneliness by watching a lot of adult films. "I've started sending script notes," he quipped.