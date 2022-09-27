Kenan Thompson's Ex-Wife Has Reportedly Moved On With An SNL Alum

"Saturday Night Live" star Kenan Thompson and interior designer Christina Evangeline had begun the process of officially dissolving their 11-year marriage when Thompson filed divorce papers in June, per TMZ. However, the ex-couple had reportedly separated years before Thompson finally made a move to become legally single.

Their divorce has been a smooth process so far — Thompson and Evangeline are reportedly still on good terms and will be sharing joint custody of their daughters, Gianna and Georgia. When speaking to Us Weekly about Thompson hosting the Emmys in September, a source shared an example of the co-parents' dedication to remaining amicable and putting on a united front. "[Evangeline is] really supportive of him and they still get along well. [She and the] kids are going to be watching from home in New York City since they're back in school." As for why Evangeline and Thompson split up in the first place, it seems they simply realized that they no longer wanted the same things.

The same day the news of his divorce broke, Thompson was spotted without his wedding ring at a party in NYC, where he looked relaxed and happy while chatting with other celebrity guests including Vanessa Hudgens and Cara Delevingne, per Page Six. But while he might be single and ready to mingle, Thompson's ex has reportedly moved on — with a "Saturday Night Live" alum.