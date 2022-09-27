Chloë Grace Moretz Opens Up About The Complicated Loss Of Her Father
Actor Chloë Grace Moretz has revealed the circumstances behind her father's tragic death. Her father, McCoy Lee Moretz, was a plastic surgeon for over 30 years and founded his practice in Beverly Hills, per his Instagram account. According to Health News Today, McCoy was named one of the "Top Facial Plastic Surgeons in America" in 2012, 2014, and 2015. Sadly, Chloë and her father had a complicated relationship over the years. Growing up, McCoy abruptly left Chloë's mother and their five children when she was just 12 years old, per Glamour. Although he later reentered their lives, Chloë opened up to Glamour in 2016 that it was hard for her to forgive her father for leaving their family. Even though her parents' divorce was rough, Chloë told People that the support of her four older brothers kept her going.
Although they had a strained relationship, it's clear that her father's death greatly affected Chloë.
Chloë Grace Moretz says processing grief was transformative
For the past couple of years, Chloë Grace Moretz has stepped back from the celebrity limelight but is now reentering the public eye to open up about her struggles. In a new interview with Hunger TV, Moretz discussed everything from harmful paparazzi to social media making her body into a meme. But for the first time, Moretz expressed her feelings over her dad's unexpected death in March 2021. "I lost my father during the pandemic," Moretz lamented. "Not due to COVID-related issues, but there was a big amount of change in a really transformative time period." According to his obituary, McCoy Moretz "died after a brief illness."
Chloë also explained how her new TV show, "The Peripheral," filmed near her father's hometown in North Carolina. "There was this wonderful full-circle moment where ... it was at the very end of production and there was this beautiful release," Chloë described. "My dad and I had a very tumultuous relationship, so by the time that release happened, it was just really meaningful. To say that these past two years have been transformative is an understatement."
Although the pandemic was emotionally rough for Chloë, she has prevailed and come out on the other side stronger and wiser. The actor revealed that her future aspirations are "behind the camera" after being in the spotlight since age 12.