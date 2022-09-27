Chloë Grace Moretz Opens Up About The Complicated Loss Of Her Father

For the past couple of years, Chloë Grace Moretz has stepped back from the celebrity limelight but is now reentering the public eye to open up about her struggles. In a new interview with Hunger TV, Moretz discussed everything from harmful paparazzi to social media making her body into a meme. But for the first time, Moretz expressed her feelings over her dad's unexpected death in March 2021. "I lost my father during the pandemic," Moretz lamented. "Not due to COVID-related issues, but there was a big amount of change in a really transformative time period." According to his obituary, McCoy Moretz "died after a brief illness."

Chloë also explained how her new TV show, "The Peripheral," filmed near her father's hometown in North Carolina. "There was this wonderful full-circle moment where ... it was at the very end of production and there was this beautiful release," Chloë described. "My dad and I had a very tumultuous relationship, so by the time that release happened, it was just really meaningful. To say that these past two years have been transformative is an understatement."

Although the pandemic was emotionally rough for Chloë, she has prevailed and come out on the other side stronger and wiser. The actor revealed that her future aspirations are "behind the camera" after being in the spotlight since age 12.