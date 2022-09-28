Hailey Bieber Finally Speaks Out About That Infamous Met Gala Moment

The 2021 Met Gala appeared to go as planned for the average onlooker, but for fans of Justin and Hailey Bieber, it was full of drama. The couple appeared excited to make their Met Gala debut as a married couple. However, some fans present for the event made it a little too clear they weren't as happy to see them together. As the couple posed for cameras and walked the gala's carpet, a group of Selena Gomez fans audibly began chanting "Selena!" over and over again at the couple, according to Page Six.

Hailey's cousin, Ireland Baldwin, stood up for the duo after the clip of fans chanting went viral nearly instantly on social media. In the comment section of a TikTok that captured the moment, Ireland commented (via Cosmopolitan), "They're one of the happiest and most in love couples I've ever gotten the chance to be around. They don't care about them."

After the chanting began, Hailey looked as though she was wiping away tears or trying to get something out of her eye. However, it was unclear if the couple could actually hear the fans, as they never spoke on the situation or gave it any public attention. Now, Hailey Bieber is finally opening up about that uncomfortable situation.