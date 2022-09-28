Hailey Bieber Finally Speaks Out About That Infamous Met Gala Moment
The 2021 Met Gala appeared to go as planned for the average onlooker, but for fans of Justin and Hailey Bieber, it was full of drama. The couple appeared excited to make their Met Gala debut as a married couple. However, some fans present for the event made it a little too clear they weren't as happy to see them together. As the couple posed for cameras and walked the gala's carpet, a group of Selena Gomez fans audibly began chanting "Selena!" over and over again at the couple, according to Page Six.
Hailey's cousin, Ireland Baldwin, stood up for the duo after the clip of fans chanting went viral nearly instantly on social media. In the comment section of a TikTok that captured the moment, Ireland commented (via Cosmopolitan), "They're one of the happiest and most in love couples I've ever gotten the chance to be around. They don't care about them."
After the chanting began, Hailey looked as though she was wiping away tears or trying to get something out of her eye. However, it was unclear if the couple could actually hear the fans, as they never spoke on the situation or gave it any public attention. Now, Hailey Bieber is finally opening up about that uncomfortable situation.
Yes, Hailey Bieber did hear the 'Selena' chants
Hailey Bieber has kept fairly quiet about the hate she has received online after marrying Justin Bieber following his infamous on-and-off again relationship with Selena Gomez. However, during a recent appearance on the popular podcast "Call Her Daddy," Hailey finally opened up about being compared to her husband's ex and the infamous 2021 Met Gala incident. Hailey explained she was "surprised" that people would scream something like that at her because it was so disrespectful. However, she insisted that there was something in her eye and that the situation did not make her cry. "I did hear people yelling. It wasn't making me almost cry," she explained. "It was disrespectful to me. To my relationship. It just was. But I think I've endured so much disrespect and I still do to this day there was a part of me that was just like, 'Another day, another negative slay.'"
When Justin's decision to marry her instead of Selena Gomez was brought up, Hailey appeared to stay tight-lipped after explaining she gets "nervous" talking about her husband's ex. "I know we're all so far moved on from any type of drama and I'm so happy for that," the model said. "I'm like, I don't know [why he picked me]. We fell in love." Hailey was careful not to stir up drama during her podcast appearance, but Selena Gomez fans are still not happy with her.