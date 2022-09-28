Caleb McLaughlin Exposes The Darker Side Of His Stranger Things Fame
The sci-fi smash hit "Stranger Things" is one of Netflix's biggest success stories to date. According to TechRadar, the series sits second on the streaming platform behind the mega-popular horror-thriller show "Squid Game." Since first premiering in 2016, each season of "Stranger Things" has become progressively darker, culminating in the most recent release, Season 4. The latest season followed fan-favorite characters Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink), Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), and Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin) as they attempt to save their town from a terrifying monster named Vecna. Because these young actors launched their careers on the show, they've been candid about the pitfalls of living in the spotlight.
Per Popsugar, Brown turned to therapy, as well as her friends and family, for support. She also limits her use of social media apps, preferring to communicate with fans via blog posts, where "no one can comment." Schnapp has stayed grounded by immersing himself in normal teen things, like summer jobs and college applications. In June, Wolfhard told AugustMan, "I keep good, nice people around me who are in it for the right reasons and I [act] for the passion and the fun [of] it." Similarly, Sink told Elle that it's easier to cope with a strong support system.
As for McLaughlin, he shoulders a bigger burden than the rest of his co-stars. As the only Black member of the group, his status as a teen icon is complicated by the racism and bigotry he's experienced from fans.
Caleb McLaughlin deals with racism
At the Heroes Comic Con Belgium convention, Caleb McLaughlin got real about facing racism on Netflix's "Stranger Things." He explained at the event, "It definitely took a toll on me as a younger kid." The 20-year-old added, "My very first Comic-Con, some people didn't stand in my line because I was Black. Even now some people don't follow me or don't support me because I'm Black."
McLaughlin also reflected on the fact that he has fewer Instagram followers than many of his "Stranger Things" co-stars. Millie Bobby Brown has the most with 58.5 million, while Noah Schnapp has 27.6 million — Caleb McLaughlin has just 15.6 million in comparison. At 14 years old, this led McLaughlin to question why he wasn't as popular, opening the door for conversations with his parents about racism. Thankfully, McLaughlin chose the high road and aims to use his platform to spread awareness of his situation. "I want to spread positivity and love because I do not give hate back to people who give hate to me," he added.
Unfortunately, McLaughlin's plight is not unique in the industry. Halle Bailey, who plays Ariel in Disney's upcoming "Little Mermaid" adaptation, faced racism from toxic fans who expected the titular mermaid to be played by a white star (via Vox). Likewise, Steve Toussaint, aka Lord Corlys in "House of the Dragon," slammed those who took issue with his casting. "They are happy with a dragon flying ... but a rich Black guy? That's beyond the pale," he joke to Men's Health.