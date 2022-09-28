Caleb McLaughlin Exposes The Darker Side Of His Stranger Things Fame

The sci-fi smash hit "Stranger Things" is one of Netflix's biggest success stories to date. According to TechRadar, the series sits second on the streaming platform behind the mega-popular horror-thriller show "Squid Game." Since first premiering in 2016, each season of "Stranger Things" has become progressively darker, culminating in the most recent release, Season 4. The latest season followed fan-favorite characters Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink), Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), and Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin) as they attempt to save their town from a terrifying monster named Vecna. Because these young actors launched their careers on the show, they've been candid about the pitfalls of living in the spotlight.

Per Popsugar, Brown turned to therapy, as well as her friends and family, for support. She also limits her use of social media apps, preferring to communicate with fans via blog posts, where "no one can comment." Schnapp has stayed grounded by immersing himself in normal teen things, like summer jobs and college applications. In June, Wolfhard told AugustMan, "I keep good, nice people around me who are in it for the right reasons and I [act] for the passion and the fun [of] it." Similarly, Sink told Elle that it's easier to cope with a strong support system.

As for McLaughlin, he shoulders a bigger burden than the rest of his co-stars. As the only Black member of the group, his status as a teen icon is complicated by the racism and bigotry he's experienced from fans.