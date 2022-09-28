Jen Shah's Resurfaced RHOSLC Comments About Her Wealth Did Not Age Well

Jen Shah has often boasted about her "Shah-mazing" life since her debut on the first season of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City." Shah had no qualms about flaunting her wealth and even threw her castmate, Meredith Marks, a birthday party in Season 1 that Shah claims to have cost $80,000. Shah also bragged about her massive "Shah Ski Chalet," which is reportedly worth $3.9 million, per the New York Post. However, it was later revealed that Shah didn't even own the 9,420-square-foot home and that she was renting it from a real estate company. Prior to living in the chalet, the 48-year-old was living in a house that she sold for about $200,000, as Reality Blurb reported.

Shah's house situation was just the tip of the iceberg. In March 2021, Shah was arrested and charged with "conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing," and "conspiracy to commit money laundering," per People. For a year, the reality star insisted she was innocent. However, in a surprising twist in July 2022, she changed her plea to "guilty" and is now facing up to "14 years in prison," according to NBC News. Now that Shah's tune has changed, she's facing added scrutiny from the public, and her past statements about how she got rich are coming back to bite her.