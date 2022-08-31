Jen Shah Points The Finger For Fraud Charges In Bombshell RHOSLC Season 3 Trailer

Jen Shah is expected to address her legal issues during the upcoming season of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," and the newly-released trailer promsies some serious drama. In July, Shah pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. And while the reality star was originally facing a second charge for conspiracy to commit money laundering, the U.S. Attorney's office agreed to drop that charge after Shah agreed to change her initial plea. "In 2012 to March 2021 in the Southern District of New York and elsewhere I agreed with others to commit wire fraud," Shah said in court (via Good Morning America). Adding, "I knew this was wrong. I knew many people were harmed and I'm so sorry."

According to NBC News, the agreement requires Shah to forfeit $6.5 million and to pay restitution of up to $9.5 million. The outlet also reports that the television personality could face up to 14 years in prison, as her sentencing is scheduled for November 28.

Amid all of her legal woes, Shah is set to premiere on the third season of "RHOSLC," In a newly released trailer for the show, the reality star appears to be shifting the blame regarding her fraud charges.