Jen Shah Is Lodging Some Big Accusations Against One Of Her Co-Stars
Ever since Jen Shah burst onto the scene as a member of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" Season 1, it's been a very wild ride for her. Shah has been facing a lot of trouble after she was arrested back in March 2021 for running a shady telemarketing scam for over 10 years, per Variety. Apparently, Shah and her assistant Stuart Smith generated a lead list of innocent people who were roped in to their fraudulent schemes, as detailed by the Department of Justice. The duo apparently "built their opulent lifestyle at the expense of vulnerable, often elderly, working-class people. As alleged, disturbingly, Shah and Smith objectified their very real human victims as 'leads' to be bought and sold, offering their personal information for sale to other members of their fraud ring."
And while Shah has been forced to change her legal strategy in all of this in the hopes that she will see less time behind bars, that's not the only problem she has been dealing with. In fact, the reality star just lodged some really big accusations against one of her "RHOSLC" co-stars and there's one that has a lot of people raising their eyebrows.
Jen Shah is spilling all the 'Monday morning tea'
According to Page Six, Jen Shah claims that one of her "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" co-stars did something that no person should dare to do and that's verbally go after another person's child. In fact, Shah said in an Instagram Story that one of her Salt Lake City co-stars showed her racially insensitive side by calling Shah's son the N-word. As many fans know, Shah has two sons, Sharrieff Shah, Jr. and Omar Shah, according to Us Weekly.
While Shah didn't want to name any names, she did say that this co-star supposedly donated to Ted Cruz's presidential campaign multiple times and that the person, "Said there are 'different kinds of black people'... For example, 'black people from Compton are different from black people from Salt Lake City (note...my husband is from Compton)." If that weren't enough, Shah continued her "Monday morning tea" segment by adding that the housewife in question "called my son the 'N' word." While Shah has not outed this person just yet, there are only seven housewives on the show, so it likely won't take long for fans to figure out who it is through a process of elimination.