Camila Cabello's Cringe-Worthy Response To The Voice Contestant Singing Shawn Mendes' Song

Camila Cabello is the newest addition to the panel of coaches featured on the current season of "The Voice." She's joining fellow coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend (per Rolling Stone). The "Havana" singer is not only known for her solo vocals and time spent in the girl group Fifth Harmony, but she's also known for her romantic relationship with Shawn Mendes. Cabello and Mendes dated for a little over two years before announcing their break up in November 2021 (via E! News). The couple was known for their excessive PDA and for constantly posting photos together on social media, so their split came as a bit of a shock to some.

In a joint statement posted to their Instagram stories, they wrote, "We've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends," (via USA Today). It was unclear what exactly went wrong between the pair, but their decision to remain friends made it obvious to fans that there was no bad blood.

Since Mendes and Cabello's break up, Cabello has reportedly moved on with dating app founder, Austin Kevitch, according to Entertainment Tonight, but her connection to Mendes hasn't completely disappeared. In fact, a recent audition on "The Voice" made her speak about her famous ex, and the situation was definitely awkward.