The Unexpected Challenge Harry Styles Created Behind The Scenes Of Don't Worry Darling

When talking about filming setbacks and challenges, no current film calls these to mind more than "Don't Worry Darling." The Olivia Wilde-directed (and co-starring) horror thriller began filming in October 2020, per Glamour, when the COVID-19 pandemic still troubled many film shoots. Shia LaBeouf, who was originally cast in the film, claimed he quit the production, citing a lack of rehearsal time with cast mates. This, of course, famously contradicted Wilde's stance that he was let go — he was eventually replaced by Harry Styles as the husband of Florence Pugh's character.

Additional reports of on-set strife amongst the cast surfaced in recent months, including Wilde's accusation that LaBeouf forced her to choose between Pugh and himself. As Wilde told Stephen Colbert, "When he gave me the ultimatum of, you know, him or Florence, I chose Florence." It all becomes muddled and, frankly, dizzying after a while — especially considering that Pugh and Wilde allegedly have their own feud going on. Ever since July, rumors have floated through the web that Pugh was less-than-happy with Wilde and Styles' on-set PDA, reportedly culminating in a "screaming match" between Pugh and Wilde one day, per HuffPost.

And how can we forget spit-gate, the completely unforeseen alleged attack upon Chris Pine by Styles' saliva at the Venice Film Festival? Yes, it seems like the worry train will never stop chugging for "Don't Worry Darling," even after its release. However, there's been some good news: Someone has finally reported a non-divisive issue that arose during the movie's shoot.