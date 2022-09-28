The Unexpected Challenge Harry Styles Created Behind The Scenes Of Don't Worry Darling
When talking about filming setbacks and challenges, no current film calls these to mind more than "Don't Worry Darling." The Olivia Wilde-directed (and co-starring) horror thriller began filming in October 2020, per Glamour, when the COVID-19 pandemic still troubled many film shoots. Shia LaBeouf, who was originally cast in the film, claimed he quit the production, citing a lack of rehearsal time with cast mates. This, of course, famously contradicted Wilde's stance that he was let go — he was eventually replaced by Harry Styles as the husband of Florence Pugh's character.
Additional reports of on-set strife amongst the cast surfaced in recent months, including Wilde's accusation that LaBeouf forced her to choose between Pugh and himself. As Wilde told Stephen Colbert, "When he gave me the ultimatum of, you know, him or Florence, I chose Florence." It all becomes muddled and, frankly, dizzying after a while — especially considering that Pugh and Wilde allegedly have their own feud going on. Ever since July, rumors have floated through the web that Pugh was less-than-happy with Wilde and Styles' on-set PDA, reportedly culminating in a "screaming match" between Pugh and Wilde one day, per HuffPost.
And how can we forget spit-gate, the completely unforeseen alleged attack upon Chris Pine by Styles' saliva at the Venice Film Festival? Yes, it seems like the worry train will never stop chugging for "Don't Worry Darling," even after its release. However, there's been some good news: Someone has finally reported a non-divisive issue that arose during the movie's shoot.
Shocker! It wasn't easy making Harry Styles look undesirable
Without spoiling the twists for "Don't Worry Darling," let's just say Harry Styles' character doesn't always look like the well-coiffed, debonair professional seen in the film's trailer. In fact, to play the role of Jack Chambers, the global pop star had to undergo a "make-under," which presented Jaime Leigh McIntosh, the hair department head, with a unique challenge. Explaining to Variety that her goal was to make Styles' hair "lank and more lifeless," McIntosh lamented, "I f**king couldn't. Harry's hair is just so full of volume."
Trying everything, including flat irons, McIntosh decided on a "long and scraggly" wig instead. "It was about finding that balance and a fine line of pushing him in a different direction, but not so far," McIntosh said. In addition to Styles donning greasy hair, he also sat through two hours of special effects makeup for certain scenes requiring Jack to have severe acne scarring.
While Styles definitely has envious locks in real life, his skin was apparently once as blemished as his character's — to the point where he even tried bird poo facials. In 2014, the Daily Mail reported that Styles underwent $200-a-pop treatments for his acne that used, yes, nightingale droppings. The "As It Was" singer must have heard the good word from Victoria Beckham and Tom Cruise, who are both reportedly devotees of this unique facial. Hey, his skin is looking pretty smooth to our eyes now!