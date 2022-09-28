Spice Girls' Mel C Gets Candid About Her Past Feud With Victoria Beckham

The Spice Girls taught us all long ago that friendship never ends, but that doesn't mean it doesn't occasionally have its hiccups — after all, no relationship is perfect. As a matter of fact, Melanie Chisholm, AKA Mel C, AKA Sporty Spice, says that she and Victoria Beckham once got into a feud so serious that it almost ended the group as we know it. Shocking, isn't it? Luckily for everyone — and culture in general — that didn't happen, but Sporty Spice has said that the incident taught her an important life lesson.

In her memoir, "The Sporty One: My Life as a Spice Girl," Chisholm described Beckham — who previously revealed how the Spice Girls inspired Beyoncé — as "quiet" at first, but displayed a sharp sense of humor once she'd broken out of her shell. "She would also be the one who would keep us down to earth a bit because she was ambitious but practical with it," Chisholm wrote (via Us Weekly). She added that Beckham "was the anchor of the band in some ways." The singer also went into detail recently about the feud the two found themselves in all those years ago.