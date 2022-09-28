Spice Girls' Mel C Gets Candid About Her Past Feud With Victoria Beckham
The Spice Girls taught us all long ago that friendship never ends, but that doesn't mean it doesn't occasionally have its hiccups — after all, no relationship is perfect. As a matter of fact, Melanie Chisholm, AKA Mel C, AKA Sporty Spice, says that she and Victoria Beckham once got into a feud so serious that it almost ended the group as we know it. Shocking, isn't it? Luckily for everyone — and culture in general — that didn't happen, but Sporty Spice has said that the incident taught her an important life lesson.
In her memoir, "The Sporty One: My Life as a Spice Girl," Chisholm described Beckham — who previously revealed how the Spice Girls inspired Beyoncé — as "quiet" at first, but displayed a sharp sense of humor once she'd broken out of her shell. "She would also be the one who would keep us down to earth a bit because she was ambitious but practical with it," Chisholm wrote (via Us Weekly). She added that Beckham "was the anchor of the band in some ways." The singer also went into detail recently about the feud the two found themselves in all those years ago.
Mel C. says she almost got kicked out of the Spice Girls
Without revealing too many details, Mel C. told Entertainment Tonight in a recent interview that early in the band's history, she and Victoria Beckham got into a feud that nearly led to Melanie Chisholm getting the boot. "Something happened quite early on in the Spice Girls' journey, and I had a little bit of fall out with Victoria [Beckham] at the Brits (Brit Awards) in '96," she said, when the group was unreleased but gaining attention. "I was threatened to get kicked out of the band." According to Chisholm, this threat made a big impression on her. "I didn't think I'd done anything particularly bad and it freaked me out. I was like, I have to control myself. I have to control what I do," she said.
But don't worry, Posh and Sporty Spice are fine now. "We love each other and it's like a sisterhood, you know," Chisholm explained. That said, we probably shouldn't expect to see Beckham join the other "sisters" on stage for a reunion any time soon. "At the moment, Victoria is still having a little rest from being onstage with us. She's still very much part of the band in other decisions that we make and the creative behind the show we did in 2019," Mel C. told The Daily Beast. "You know, we respect each other enough to give each other that space."