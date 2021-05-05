Victoria Beckham Reveals How The Spice Girls Inspired Beyonce

Victoria Beckham is reminiscing on her days as Posh Spice in the ever-so popular '90s band the Spice Girls. The singer opened up on the "Breaking Beauty" podcast in May about her past style choices, and how refusing to join her bandmates on the platform boots trend helped her own fashion evolution.

"It worked for me the fact the girls wore those shoes because they used to get sent them for free, because they were not that expensive, so therefore there was a little more budget left over for me to have those Tom Ford, Gucci spiky-heeled stilettos that Posh used to trotter around in," revealed the "Viva Forever" singer. Beckham continued, "I don't look at anything and cringe."

She added, "I look at us all, and it makes me smile because we didn't care. Whether it was fashion or beauty, we didn't care. We wore what made us feel good. We weren't worried is this the newest, coolest? We set trends because there was no fear."

The Spice Girls' "no fear" attitude inspired millions of fans, including one who went one to become a worldwide superstar in her own right... Beyoncé. Get the details below.