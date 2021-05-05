Victoria Beckham Reveals How The Spice Girls Inspired Beyonce
Victoria Beckham is reminiscing on her days as Posh Spice in the ever-so popular '90s band the Spice Girls. The singer opened up on the "Breaking Beauty" podcast in May about her past style choices, and how refusing to join her bandmates on the platform boots trend helped her own fashion evolution.
"It worked for me the fact the girls wore those shoes because they used to get sent them for free, because they were not that expensive, so therefore there was a little more budget left over for me to have those Tom Ford, Gucci spiky-heeled stilettos that Posh used to trotter around in," revealed the "Viva Forever" singer. Beckham continued, "I don't look at anything and cringe."
She added, "I look at us all, and it makes me smile because we didn't care. Whether it was fashion or beauty, we didn't care. We wore what made us feel good. We weren't worried is this the newest, coolest? We set trends because there was no fear."
The Spice Girls' "no fear" attitude inspired millions of fans, including one who went one to become a worldwide superstar in her own right... Beyoncé. Get the details below.
How did the Spice Girls influence Beyoncé?
In the May interview with the "Breaking Beauty" podcast, Victoria Beckham revealed she met Beyoncé a few years back and the "Lemonade" singer did nothing but praise the Spice Girls member.
"She actually said to me, 'It was the Spice Girls that inspired me and made me want to do what I do and made me proud to be a girl and proud to be who I am,'" said Beckham. "And when someone like Beyoncé, who is so iconic and is such a strong woman, says that she was inspired by the Spice Girls, I think that's quite something."
Fans will remember that Queen Bey began her career in her own girl group, Destiny's Child, whose debut album dropped in 1998, just two years after the Spice Girls' own debut album and a year after their second. The Sun reported back in 2019 that the Spice Girls reunion tour pushed Beyoncé into bringing Destiny's Child back together.
"Beyoncé has been desperate to get the girls back together with her in the studio and she can't think of a better time than 2020, when they will be marking two decades as one of the world's biggest all-female groups," a source told the outlet, adding that they were thinking of an international tour. "She saw the success of the Spice Girls tour and wants to replicate that — but far bigger and better."
Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, an official Destiny's Child reunion is still TBD.