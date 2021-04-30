Why Victoria Beckham Wasn't Impressed With A Gift From Justin Bieber

Posh Spice, a.k.a. Victoria Beckham, has maintained pretty successful life for herself since the days of her world-famous girl group, the Spice Girls. In the time since, she married David Beckham, professional football player (that's soccer player to Americans), and the two had four kids. But it's her fashion venture that channels her Posh Spice roots. Since 2008, Beckham has been designing her own eponymous label that's become a hit with sartorial mavens around the globe.

Even though there have been many pop star-turned-designers before her, Victoria designs clothes so well that fashion industry insiders paid attention to her clothing and made her even more famous for it. "Her knowledge of dressmaking is impressive. She understands how to bring out the best in the female form, and that's one reason our clients are drawn to what she does," former Neiman Marcus fashion director Ken Downing told the New York Times. "She knows how good clothes feel when they're on. Because she has worn them."

Given her style prowess, it's no surprise that the designer would be somewhat of a fashion critic herself. Read on to learn what Posh had to say about Justin Bieber's gift to her!