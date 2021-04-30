Why Victoria Beckham Wasn't Impressed With A Gift From Justin Bieber
Posh Spice, a.k.a. Victoria Beckham, has maintained pretty successful life for herself since the days of her world-famous girl group, the Spice Girls. In the time since, she married David Beckham, professional football player (that's soccer player to Americans), and the two had four kids. But it's her fashion venture that channels her Posh Spice roots. Since 2008, Beckham has been designing her own eponymous label that's become a hit with sartorial mavens around the globe.
Even though there have been many pop star-turned-designers before her, Victoria designs clothes so well that fashion industry insiders paid attention to her clothing and made her even more famous for it. "Her knowledge of dressmaking is impressive. She understands how to bring out the best in the female form, and that's one reason our clients are drawn to what she does," former Neiman Marcus fashion director Ken Downing told the New York Times. "She knows how good clothes feel when they're on. Because she has worn them."
Given her style prowess, it's no surprise that the designer would be somewhat of a fashion critic herself. Read on to learn what Posh had to say about Justin Bieber's gift to her!
Victoria Beckham would 'rather die' than wear Justin Bieber's Crocs
What does Victoria Beckham, one of the queens of British fashion, do when she sees clothes she doesn't like? She doesn't hold back her feelings.
Earlier this week, singer Justin Bieber sent Beckham a pair of his lilac crocs from his latest collection for Crocs x Drew House. This was a pretty epic score for Beckham, since the shoes sold out on the Crocs website within a day, reported ET.
But, of course, the fashion diva had to take to Instagram for her followers' opinions on the shoes. "Never worn a pair of Crocs. This did make me laugh, I mean, it is the thought that counts. Thank you so much," she said on her Instagram Story (via Page Six).
After showing that 57% of her fans voted against the comfy footwear, Beckham said, "Well that was close! I think I'd rather die but thank you anyway @justinbieber." But it was all in good fun. Beckham made sure to tag Bieber with the caption, "The Beckhams still love you, @justinbieber!," in another Instagram Story.