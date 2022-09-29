Mackenzie Scott Has Sad Relationship News Two Years After Divorcing Jeff Bezos

MacKenzie Scott has unveiled some sad news about her relationship with husband, Dan Jewett. Over the last few years, Scott has endured quite a bit of change in her life. In 2019, she announced her shocking split from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos after 25 years of marriage (per Page Six). "As our family and close friends know, after a long period of exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends," they said in a joint Twitter statement.

After finalizing her divorce from Bezos, Scott found love again with Dan Jewett, a Seattle-based high school teacher. The pair made headlines in 2021 when The Wall Street Journal reported they got married — which was later confirmed by Scott and Jewett in a statement on their joint Giving Pledge page (per People). "In a stroke of happy coincidence, I am married to one of the most generous and kind people I know," Jewett wrote. But now it seems like the couple's once happy marriage has soured.