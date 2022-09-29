Mackenzie Scott Has Sad Relationship News Two Years After Divorcing Jeff Bezos
MacKenzie Scott has unveiled some sad news about her relationship with husband, Dan Jewett. Over the last few years, Scott has endured quite a bit of change in her life. In 2019, she announced her shocking split from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos after 25 years of marriage (per Page Six). "As our family and close friends know, after a long period of exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends," they said in a joint Twitter statement.
After finalizing her divorce from Bezos, Scott found love again with Dan Jewett, a Seattle-based high school teacher. The pair made headlines in 2021 when The Wall Street Journal reported they got married — which was later confirmed by Scott and Jewett in a statement on their joint Giving Pledge page (per People). "In a stroke of happy coincidence, I am married to one of the most generous and kind people I know," Jewett wrote. But now it seems like the couple's once happy marriage has soured.
MacKenzie Scott and Dan Jewett are headed for divorce
After only three years of marriage, MacKenzie Scott and her husband, Dan Jewett have called it quits. According to a report from The New York Times, the Seattle-based billionaire submitted legal documents to King County Superior Court on September 26, 2022. "We ask the court to dissolve our marriage. Spousal support is not needed," Scott wrote in the documents (per Bloomberg). The petition also revealed that Jewett did not contest the divorce.
While the notoriously private couple has a bit more time until their divorce is finalized, Scott has already started to remove Jewett from her professional life. Over the last week, mentions of the Seattle-based science teacher have been removed from the philanthropist's Amazon and Giving Pledge biographies (per Page Six). Despite her second divorce looming, Scott has seemingly distracted herself with her ongoing philanthropy work. On September 26, the Amazon stakeholder donated two Beverly Hills mansions to the California Community Foundation, as reported by CNBC. The following day it was announced that Scott gave $20 million to the Texas-based nonprofit Episcopal Health Foundation (per the Houston Business Journal).