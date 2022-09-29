Hurricane Ian Doesn't Appear To Be Bringing Gisele Bündchen And Tom Brady Closer Together
Hurricane Ian may have forced Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen to shelter in place, but it's far from a family affair. Over the last week, Floridians have been preparing for the catastrophic storm to make landfall in the southern state. Before reaching Florida, the storm caused significant power outages across Cuba, per CNN. With the Category 4 hurricane now making its way through the state, residents have either evacuated or formed plans to shelter in place.
Brady and Bündchen decided to hunker down in Florida. However, pop culture enthusiasts have questioned the details of the arrangement due to the couple's current marital problems. On September 7, a source told People that the pair were "hitting a rough patch" after Brady renounced his retirement and returned to the NFL. "There's a lot of tension... she wasn't thrilled when he back on [his retirement]," the source explained. Even though the two decided to seek shelter in Florida amid Hurricane Ian, it looks like the pair may be doing it separately.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are sheltering in different places
As Hurricane Ian makes its way through the state of Florida, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have reportedly made plans to shelter in place. However, instead of staying together, the two are hiding out from the storm in different locations. According to Page Six, Bündchen is reportedly tucked away in a home in Miami. A source revealed that the aforementioned home has been a mainstay for the couple while their mansion on Indian Creek Island is being renovated. Brady's shelter location has yet to be identified, even though it was reported that his team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, were relocating to the Miami Dolphins' training complex to practice, per ESPN.
Bündchen and Brady's sheltering arrangements come a couple of weeks after a source told People that the two had been living apart for over a month. "Gisele is busy with her own life now and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," they told the news outlet. While the news might be shocking to pop culture enthusiasts, another source indicated that this was a regular occurrence for the couple during football season.