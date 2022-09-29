Hurricane Ian Doesn't Appear To Be Bringing Gisele Bündchen And Tom Brady Closer Together

Hurricane Ian may have forced Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen to shelter in place, but it's far from a family affair. Over the last week, Floridians have been preparing for the catastrophic storm to make landfall in the southern state. Before reaching Florida, the storm caused significant power outages across Cuba, per CNN. With the Category 4 hurricane now making its way through the state, residents have either evacuated or formed plans to shelter in place.

Brady and Bündchen decided to hunker down in Florida. However, pop culture enthusiasts have questioned the details of the arrangement due to the couple's current marital problems. On September 7, a source told People that the pair were "hitting a rough patch" after Brady renounced his retirement and returned to the NFL. "There's a lot of tension... she wasn't thrilled when he back on [his retirement]," the source explained. Even though the two decided to seek shelter in Florida amid Hurricane Ian, it looks like the pair may be doing it separately.