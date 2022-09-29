Michelle Pfeiffer's Heartbreaking Reaction To Coolio's Death Has Everyone Tearing Up
On September 28, it was announced that 1990s rap icon Coolio died at 59. As reported by TMZ, the shocking news broke after his talent manager, Sheila Finegan, shared a statement with the outlet.
"We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away Wednesday afternoon. He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly. Please have Coolio's loved ones in your thoughts and prayers," she said. As of this writing, the cause of his death has yet to be revealed. For this reason, an autopsy and toxicology test will need to be carried out in order to determine the reason. On the day of his death, TMZ noted, paramedics were called to his friend's house in Los Angeles for an emergency, where Coolio was then pronounced dead at the scene. Only days before, Coolio shared an Instagram video of him performing for a live crowd, appearing fit and healthy.
Coolio's career as a rap star certainly did not go unnoticed. Out of his six Grammy award nominations, his 1995 signature hit, "Gangster's Paradise," featuring L.V., saw him take home a golden trophy for Best Rap Solo Performance at the 38th annual ceremony. The song was taken from the "Dangerous Minds" soundtrack. The accompanying music video and the film featured "Scarface" actor Michelle Pfeiffer, who shared a very touching tribute to Coolio on social media after his surprise death.
Michelle Pfieffer is 'heartbroken' following Coolio's death
Michelle Pfeiffer was among the many who shared their sadness on social media in the wake of Coolio's death. As seen in the video above, the "Frankie and Johnny" actor uploaded a clip on Instagram of the rapper's video for "Gangsta's Paradise," in which she stars. For the thumbnail, she attached a vintage photo of the pair looking happy to be in each other's company. In her caption, Pfeiffer shared a touching tribute that proved she thought highly of Coolio.
"Heartbroken to hear of the passing of the gifted artist @coolio. A life cut entirely too short," she wrote. "As some of you may know I was lucky enough to work with him on Dangerous Minds in 1995. He won a Grammy for his brilliant song on the soundtrack – which I think was the reason our film saw so much success." Pfeiffer recalled working with the star and said he was "nothing but gracious" to be around. "30 years later I still get chills when I hear the song. Sending love and light to his family. Rest in Power, Artis Leon Ivey Jr.," she continued.
This isn't the first time Pfeiffer has spoken about Coolio in recent years. During a 2021 televised appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," she discussed "Gangsta's Paradise" and expressed her love for the song. Prior to shooting the video, Pfeiffer admitted she had never heard of him or that song and appeared in the video purely because of her role in "Dangerous Minds." When asked whether the pair stayed in touch, she admitted they had not.
Coolio recieved many other tributes
Given the history behind Michelle Pfeiffer's connection with Coolio and his most recognizable song, "Gangsta's Paradise," many fans took to the comments section of her post to express their emotions. "First thing that crossed my mind. Iconic video and work. Sentimental tribute, Michelle," one user wrote, adding the heartbroken emoji. "One of the greatest hip hop tracks and videos of all time. Incredibly sad day, R.I.P Coolio," another person shared. "I listen to this song every single day literally. so sad," a third fan remarked.
Pfeiffer isn't the only high-profile star who paid tribute after Coolio's death on social media, however. Comedian "Weird Al" Yankovic shared a wholesome snapshot on Twitter of the two smiling and hugging, simply writing, "RIP Coolio." Fellow rap icon Ice Cube recalled following his journey to becoming a legend, tweeting, "This is sad news. I witness first hand this man's grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace @Coolio." LL Cool J also shared his respects. "Rest in power my brother. @Coolio Love & Respect," he wrote.
As noted by AllMusic, Coolio released his last studio album, "From the Bottom 2 the Top," in 2009. At the time of his death, he was worth $1.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Since his very last album, he became a fairly regular face on television, appearing on "Ultimate Big Brother" in the U.K. in 2010 after previously competing on "Celebrity Big Brother" a year prior, per IMDb.