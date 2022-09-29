Michelle Pfeiffer's Heartbreaking Reaction To Coolio's Death Has Everyone Tearing Up

On September 28, it was announced that 1990s rap icon Coolio died at 59. As reported by TMZ, the shocking news broke after his talent manager, Sheila Finegan, shared a statement with the outlet.

"We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away Wednesday afternoon. He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly. Please have Coolio's loved ones in your thoughts and prayers," she said. As of this writing, the cause of his death has yet to be revealed. For this reason, an autopsy and toxicology test will need to be carried out in order to determine the reason. On the day of his death, TMZ noted, paramedics were called to his friend's house in Los Angeles for an emergency, where Coolio was then pronounced dead at the scene. Only days before, Coolio shared an Instagram video of him performing for a live crowd, appearing fit and healthy.

Coolio's career as a rap star certainly did not go unnoticed. Out of his six Grammy award nominations, his 1995 signature hit, "Gangster's Paradise," featuring L.V., saw him take home a golden trophy for Best Rap Solo Performance at the 38th annual ceremony. The song was taken from the "Dangerous Minds" soundtrack. The accompanying music video and the film featured "Scarface" actor Michelle Pfeiffer, who shared a very touching tribute to Coolio on social media after his surprise death.