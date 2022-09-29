The Truth About Coolio's Ex-Wife Josefa Salinas

Coolio met Josefa Salinas in 1987, per The Sun. Salinas made a name for herself as a radio personality and became known as the "Angel of the Night." Prior to her broadcasting career, Salinas was a probation officer, but decided to switch careers after a push from her former boss. Coolio and Salinas got married in 1996 and share four children together, per Heavy. The couple divorced in 2000.

Salinas went on to have a thriving career in radio. In 2016, she was invited to the South by South Lawn event at the White House, per Old School 104.7 FM. Josefa is also praised for helping the community and was named one of "California's Most Influential Women" by the National Diversity Council. Josefa was also awarded "Woman of the Year in Broadcasting" by the National Latina Business, among many others.

Following their split, Coolio and Salinas seemed to maintain a friendly relationship. Just months before his death, Salinas gave her ex-husband a shout-out on her Instagram for his hit song: "Congratulations to @coolio ! Gangsta Paradise hit ONE BILLION views!!!! Only 200 songs out of 80 million on @youtube are in this club!" Salinas has yet to address Coolio's death, but it's apparent he remained in her heart long after their breakup.