The Coolio Moment On Jeopardy! That We'll Never Forget

The world was shocked by Coolio's sudden death on September 28, 2022. The iconic rapper was 59. His death was confirmed by his longtime manager Jarez, who spoke to TMZ about the loss. According to the outlet, Coolio was found unresponsive in his home. There was no sign of foul play or any drug or drug paraphernalia found near the rapper; cause of death will be determined officially through an autopsy and toxicology test.

"We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away Wednesday afternoon," Jarez said in a statement to the outlet. "He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly. Please have Coolio's loved ones in your thoughts and prayers." Coolio, whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr.,will be remembered for his many contributions to the music industry. Perhaps most notably for his 1995 Grammy-winning hit "Gangsta's Paradise."

The song became such a cultural phenomenon that it even found its way into a "Jeopardy!" question. The results were, well, almost as memorable as the song.