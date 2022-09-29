The Gut-Wrenching Reason Hayden Panettiere Is Worried About Her Daughter
Hayden Panettiere isn't shy about diving into her personal life. Panettiere has spoken candidly about her drug use, messy relationships, and recovery on numerous occasions. In a July interview with People, Panettiere claimed that at the height of her fame — while she starred in "Nashville" — she "was in a cycle of self-destruction." By the time the show ended in 2018, Panettiere was deeply dependent on alcohol and had split with her then-fiance and father of her child, Wladimir Klitschko.
After a hospitalization, Panettiere entered rehab and has been focused on getting her life back on track since then. "It's an everyday choice, and I'm checking in with myself all the time," Panettiere told the outlet. "But I'm just so grateful to be part of this world again, and I will never take it for granted again." Things may be looking up for Panettiere, but nothing is perfect yet. The actor still has a fractured relationship with her daughter, who lives in Ukraine full-time with her father, Klitschko.
During a "Red Table Talk" interview months later, Panettiere opened up about her ongoing custody issues, and why she fears she's traumatized her child for life.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Hayden Panettiere has regrets
Hayden Panettiere is worried about her daughter Kaya. Years ago, Kaya was sent to live with her father, Wladimir Klitschko, full-time in Ukraine. At the time, Panettiere acknowledged the decision as the best thing for the little girl, per People. Now, she has regrets. "I have tried to explain [to Klitschko] how much she needs her mom and how it's going to rear its ugly head when she's older later," Panettiere said during a September "Red Table Talk" episode. "It's going to be trauma."
Panettiere recounted how she's seen the trauma of her separation from Kaya appear in the girl's day-to-day life. For example, Panettiere claimed that when Kaya first moved to Ukraine, she had a habit of asking other women if she could call them mommy. "It was a cry for help," Panettiere said. Panettiere also said that when she spoke to Kaya on the phone, the little girl would speak in gibberish and baby talk — something very out of character for a child her age.
Panettiere believed it was best for Kaya to be with Klitschko while she worked on her substance abuse issues; she now claims that she didn't fully understand the situation. Kaya has never been back to California, though Panettiere clarified that she had made numerous trips to visit the little girl. "When I got better, then things would change, and she could come to me," Panettiere said. "But that didn't happen."