The Gut-Wrenching Reason Hayden Panettiere Is Worried About Her Daughter

Hayden Panettiere isn't shy about diving into her personal life. Panettiere has spoken candidly about her drug use, messy relationships, and recovery on numerous occasions. In a July interview with People, Panettiere claimed that at the height of her fame — while she starred in "Nashville" — she "was in a cycle of self-destruction." By the time the show ended in 2018, Panettiere was deeply dependent on alcohol and had split with her then-fiance and father of her child, Wladimir Klitschko.

After a hospitalization, Panettiere entered rehab and has been focused on getting her life back on track since then. "It's an everyday choice, and I'm checking in with myself all the time," Panettiere told the outlet. "But I'm just so grateful to be part of this world again, and I will never take it for granted again." Things may be looking up for Panettiere, but nothing is perfect yet. The actor still has a fractured relationship with her daughter, who lives in Ukraine full-time with her father, Klitschko.

During a "Red Table Talk" interview months later, Panettiere opened up about her ongoing custody issues, and why she fears she's traumatized her child for life.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).