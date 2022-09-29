Queen Elizabeth's Cause Of Death Confirms What We Suspected

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. Queen Elizabeth II spent her final moments at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, a country that was very near in dear to her heart, per BBC. The queen's death spurred widespread mourning from people all across the globe. Of course, her home country of England expressed their grief in the most momentous ways. According to PBS, thousands of people braved chilly temperatures and exposure to the elements to flock to Westminster Hall for the chance to pay their respects to the queen prior to her funeral.

In the immediate moments after Queen Elizabeth II's death, King Charles III extended the period of royal mourning past the eight days which are standard for national mourning. "Following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, it is His Majesty The King's wish that a period of Royal Mourning be observed from now until seven days after The Queen's Funeral," King Charles III said in a statement, per Newsweek. Given that the queen's funeral took place on September 19, the period of royal mourning ended on September 26.

Now, just over a week after Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and private burial, we now know her cause of death and it's exactly what we suspected.