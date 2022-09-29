Kenan Thompson's Response To Coolio's Death Is Sure To Stir Up Nostalgia

"Everybody out there go run and tell / Your homeboys and home girls it's time for Kenan and Kel!" Coolio turned the "Aw, here it goes!" catchphrase of Kel Kimble (Kel Mitchell) into the infectious earworm that opened "Kenan & Kel," one of the Nickelodeon shows that helped make future "Saturday Night Live" star Kenan Thompson a household name. While it might seem like Thompson has been an "SNL" fixture forever, "Kenan & Kel" hadn't even premiered yet when Coolio performed "Gangsta's Paradise" on "SNL" in 1996.

Thompson reacted to the news of Coolio's death on his Instagram Story. "Wait, now Coolio!!!" he wrote. "Damn homie!!! Rest in Power!!!" In a 2016 Vibe interview, Thompson recalled that Coolio had previously appeared on the Nickelodeon sketch comedy "All That," suggesting that this is why the "Kenan & Kel" producers reached out to him about recording the theme song. "It was like Christmas Eve for us, hanging out at Universal Studios with Coolio. It was awesome," he said. Mitchell also recounted how Coolio used a radio interview to inform fans that they were recording the video for the song at Universal CityWalk. "That place was super packed. That was a huge moment," he stated.

Coolio was actually a big "Kenan & Kel" fan. In 2018, iRadio asked him if he would record a new theme song for a revival of the show. "Absolutely I would," he said. "What we need is a new Kenan and Kel."