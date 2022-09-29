George Clooney Admits To One Hilarious Parenting Mistake

At this point, George Clooney is a household name and Hollywood staple. But to his family, the actor is a beloved husband and father who simply adores his wife and kids. Unlike many other celebrities, George hasn't stirred up much drama in his personal life. During a recent appearance on "CBS Mornings," George told host Gayle King that his relationship with wife Amal Clooney is "easy." He also revealed, "We've never had an argument."

The couple tied the knot in 2014. In 2017, George and Amal welcomed fraternal twins, Alexander and Ella, into the world, per PopSugar. A proud father, George has gushed about his twins before. In 2020, he told People, "In marriage, and now with the kids, you give away the selfishness of only looking out for yourself. It's a wonderful thing. Amal and I talk about it every day. ... We feel so lucky." In spite of feeling lucky, George just shared the one hilarious mistake he has made as a dad. And ... Oh my! Or rather ... Oh mio!