George Clooney Admits To One Hilarious Parenting Mistake
At this point, George Clooney is a household name and Hollywood staple. But to his family, the actor is a beloved husband and father who simply adores his wife and kids. Unlike many other celebrities, George hasn't stirred up much drama in his personal life. During a recent appearance on "CBS Mornings," George told host Gayle King that his relationship with wife Amal Clooney is "easy." He also revealed, "We've never had an argument."
The couple tied the knot in 2014. In 2017, George and Amal welcomed fraternal twins, Alexander and Ella, into the world, per PopSugar. A proud father, George has gushed about his twins before. In 2020, he told People, "In marriage, and now with the kids, you give away the selfishness of only looking out for yourself. It's a wonderful thing. Amal and I talk about it every day. ... We feel so lucky." In spite of feeling lucky, George just shared the one hilarious mistake he has made as a dad. And ... Oh my! Or rather ... Oh mio!
George Clooney's twins speak Italian
George Clooney confessed his one parenting regret. On their eighth wedding anniversary, George and his wife Amal sat down with host Gayle King on "CBS Mornings" to talk about their marriage and twins. He light-heartedly explained, "We've made a terrible mistake. We taught them Italian. But we don't speak Italian. So we've armed them with a language that they can harm us with. And we don't really know what they're saying." He joked, "I'm from Kentucky. You know, English is my second language." He also revealed that their kids speak French. Amal added, "Our son is now a big prankster and he's basically — you've [George] taught him all of these lessons and he's now pranking his dad back."
In 2021, Entertainment Tonight revealed the lessons George was teaching his kids amid the COVID-19 lockdowns. Amal shared, "He's mainly teaching pranks for the time being. But we'll see if it develops." George added, "Well, I think those can really pay off over time." According to Page Six, George has been known to pull pranks on-set. He once left a special surprise in someone's room — a rabbit.