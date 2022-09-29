The Troubling Story Of Coolio's Son

Rapper Coolio, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., died on September 28. Coolio leaves behind a large family, including children, including Jackie, Brandi, Artisha, Milan, Darius, Zhaneand, Shayne, Kate, and Grtis, per The Sun. TMZ first broke the news and reported that paramedics were dispatched to Coolio's friend's house after the musician collapsed. The Grammy winner had apparently gone to the toilet at a friend's house. Coolio's manager told the outlet that he may have suffered cardiac arrest.

Coolio's breakout song was the international '90s hit, "Gangsta's Paradise," which was featured on the soundtrack of "Dangerous Minds." According to BBC News, the song was the best-selling single of 1995 and sold more than six million copies, which is no small feat for a former crack addict in Compton. He also told Rolling Stone in 2015 how "Gangsta's Paradise" defined his career. "It solidified me in the rest of the world. It guaranteed that I could tour well into my sixties, if I wanted to ... and it's gotten me to places that most rappers, no matter how big they get, they'll never go to some of the places that I've been to. You'll never see a Fetty Wap or a Future going to Pakistan or Uzbekistan, you know?"

Sadly, one of Coolio's children had a taste of the life that he describes in his iconic song. Grtis is the eldest of Coolio's children, but he got on the wrong side of the law and paid for his crimes.