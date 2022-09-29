Coolio's Last Words To Vanilla Ice Are Unforgettable Now

Some of the biggest music stars of the '90s are mourning the loss of Coolio, who tragically died on September 29. The hip-hop star was just 59 years old and still performing, per TMZ, so his death came as a shock to many.

N.W.A. member Ice Cube was among the chorus of hip-hop stars who paid tribute to Coolio on Twitter. "This is sad news. I witness first hand this man's grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace," he wrote. "Coolio was the West Coast Flavor Flav, He loved telling everyone that," tweeted Flavor Flav. "We was supposed to perform together this Tuesday. RIP my friend." As for "It Takes Two" hitmaker Rob Base, he offered his Instagram followers a look back at some of the memories he made with Coolio in the form of a slideshow set to the late singer's smash hit "Gangsta's Paradise." His caption read, "Can't believe you are gone. Dealing with death has always been hard for me now I know it doesn't get easier."

Base and Coolio were among the large group of rotating entertainers who teamed up for "The I Love the '90's" tour, with TMZ reporting that Coolio's final performance was at the tour's stop in Cypress, Texas, on September 23. The other acts that took the stage during the concert included Color Me Badd, Young MC, and Vanilla Ice, who has revealed Coolio's unforgettable last words to him.