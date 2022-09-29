Weird Al's Complicated Past With Coolio Resurfaces As He Honors The Late Rapper

"Weird Al" Yankovic is beloved for his goofy parodies, like "White & Nerdy," but not everyone he spoofed was a fan. Although Yankovic always made it a point to get permission before putting his comedic spin on other artists' songs, it didn't work out very well with rapper Coolio. In 1996, the "Gangsta's Paradise" hitmaker said, "I think that my song was too serious...I really...don't appreciate him desecrating the song like that. His record company asked for my permission, and I said no. But they did it anyway" (via Vulture).

While Yankovic's parodies are usually all in good fun and rarely venture into poor taste, his song "Amish Paradise" felt inappropriate to the West Coast rhymer, who wrote the original about street crime and violence. Later, Yankovic's VH1 "Behind the Music" special revealed that he wrote a letter to Coolio apologizing and never heard back. In the documentary, Yankovic said, "I'm not sure if he feels that strongly today... I didn't mean any harm there, Coolio, really."

Now, after Coolio's tragic death at the age of 59, his strained relationship with Yankovic is in the spotlight once again. Thankfully, the parody artist's new tribute proves that the pair were able to bury the hatchet.