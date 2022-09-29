Tristan Thompson's Secret Proposal To Khloé Kardashian Reportedly Went Farther Than We Thought
The drama between Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson has only escalated after Season 2 of "The Kardashians" premiered on Hulu earlier this month. During the new season premiere, Khloé welcomed a baby boy via surrogate and debated if her ex, Tristan Thompson, should be invited into the delivery room after his tumultuous infidelity scandal, per TMZ. Days after an embryo was implanted in the reality star's surrogate, Khloé found out that Thompson was also expecting a child with another woman, Maralee Nichols. Thompson was reportedly pressuring the reality star to have a second child with him in the fall of 2021, although he had been aware of Nichols' pregnancy since July of that year.
When she became aware of the heartbreaking news, it took a serious toll of her mental health. During an episode of "The Kardashians," Khloé explained, "I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world" (via Us Weekly). The NBA player failed to come clean about his infidelity and conceiving a child with someone else, which only added salt to the wound. "I am replaying every event, every grand gesture, every trip, [and] every date. All of that was a lie. How were you able to not say something?" Khloé questioned during a confessional.
And as if things couldn't seem to get much worse, Thompson apparently committed to Khloé in a huge way before recklessly cheating on her again.
Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian were reportedly engaged in 2021
Viewers have watched Khloé Kardashian get her heart broken several times by NBA star Tristan Thompson, but things just got a bit messier. According to a new report by BuzzFeed News, the couple was actually engaged when Khloé found out Thompson was having a child with another woman. Khloé apparently accepted a proposal from Thompson in February 2021, one month before he conceived a child with Maralee Nichols. This was the second time the NBA player reportedly proposed to Khloé. He originally popped the question in December 2019, but the reality star turned him down.
Khloé revealed why she turned down Thompson's first proposal during an episode of "The Kardashians." She explained, "As hurtful as that probably was for him to hear it was the truth. I'm not ever gonna accept something and give someone false hope" (via Page Six).
Thompson infamously cheated on Khloé with Nichols after she threw him a lavish party for his 30th birthday in March 2021. Once the reality star became aware of his infidelity with the rest of the world in December 2021, she ended their engagement, per BuzzFeed. There still may be more to this story than we know, so viewers will have to see if more drama unravels during Season 2 of "The Kardashians."