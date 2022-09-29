Tristan Thompson's Secret Proposal To Khloé Kardashian Reportedly Went Farther Than We Thought

The drama between Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson has only escalated after Season 2 of "The Kardashians" premiered on Hulu earlier this month. During the new season premiere, Khloé welcomed a baby boy via surrogate and debated if her ex, Tristan Thompson, should be invited into the delivery room after his tumultuous infidelity scandal, per TMZ. Days after an embryo was implanted in the reality star's surrogate, Khloé found out that Thompson was also expecting a child with another woman, Maralee Nichols. Thompson was reportedly pressuring the reality star to have a second child with him in the fall of 2021, although he had been aware of Nichols' pregnancy since July of that year.

When she became aware of the heartbreaking news, it took a serious toll of her mental health. During an episode of "The Kardashians," Khloé explained, "I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world" (via Us Weekly). The NBA player failed to come clean about his infidelity and conceiving a child with someone else, which only added salt to the wound. "I am replaying every event, every grand gesture, every trip, [and] every date. All of that was a lie. How were you able to not say something?" Khloé questioned during a confessional.

And as if things couldn't seem to get much worse, Thompson apparently committed to Khloé in a huge way before recklessly cheating on her again.