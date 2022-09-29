Kim Kardashian Drops Bombshell Revelation About Khloe's Relationship With Tristan Thompson

As fans of Khloe Kardashian know, she's been through an absolute rollercoaster ride in her relationship with NBA star Tristan Thompson. According to People, the pair first linked up in 2016, and initially, it seemed to be smooth sailing. But as we have all come to know, the relationship has been plagued with countless cheating rumors — from the girls in the club to the Maralee Nichols drama, things have been pretty ugly.

The couple welcomed their first child, True Thompson, in 2018, and Khloe opted to use a surrogate to help with the birth of their son. In an interview with Elle, Khloe talked about being a mother of two for the first time, and while her relationship with Thompson may be challenging, it is motherhood that seems to be one of her greatest passions. "I know it's cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts," she told the outlet of being a mom. "[My kids] challenge me as a person, and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift." Khloe also noted that she takes her job as a mama "very seriously" before gushing again about how much she loves it.

But even though there's a long history between then two, that doesn't mean that their kiddos will bring them back together. In fact, during a recent episode of "The Kardashians," Kim dropped a bombshell about Khloe and Tristan's relationship.