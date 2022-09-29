Kim Kardashian Drops Bombshell Revelation About Khloe's Relationship With Tristan Thompson
As fans of Khloe Kardashian know, she's been through an absolute rollercoaster ride in her relationship with NBA star Tristan Thompson. According to People, the pair first linked up in 2016, and initially, it seemed to be smooth sailing. But as we have all come to know, the relationship has been plagued with countless cheating rumors — from the girls in the club to the Maralee Nichols drama, things have been pretty ugly.
The couple welcomed their first child, True Thompson, in 2018, and Khloe opted to use a surrogate to help with the birth of their son. In an interview with Elle, Khloe talked about being a mother of two for the first time, and while her relationship with Thompson may be challenging, it is motherhood that seems to be one of her greatest passions. "I know it's cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts," she told the outlet of being a mom. "[My kids] challenge me as a person, and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift." Khloe also noted that she takes her job as a mama "very seriously" before gushing again about how much she loves it.
But even though there's a long history between then two, that doesn't mean that their kiddos will bring them back together. In fact, during a recent episode of "The Kardashians," Kim dropped a bombshell about Khloe and Tristan's relationship.
Kim Kardashian reveals that Khloe Kardashian turned down Tristan Thompson's proposal
Leave it to Kim Kardashian to spill some major tea on her sister, Khloe Kardashian's, relationship with Tristan Thompson. According to Page Six, the SKIMs mogul dropped a bombshell about the former flames during an episode of the second season of the family's hit Hulu show, "The Kardashians." The moment occurred when Kim and Khloe were conversing and camera were rolling. "The fact that he proposed and you never told us, and I asked him months later," Kim said to her sister. She also noted Thompson appeared to be surprised that Khloe didn't tell her family that he popped the question.
But, Khloe had her reasons for turning down the 2020 proposal and she explained why she told the NBA star "no" in the confessional. "I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship because I want to be proud to say I'm engaged to anyone and that's why I said I'm not comfortable accepting this right now," she said, adding that she didn't want to tell her family either because she wasn't "excited" about it.
As fans know, the couple welcomed their second child together on July 28. According to Today, the first episode of the Hulu show highlighted the baby's birth, and while we don't exactly know his name yet, Khloe did reveal that she is keeping with the same theme as her mom did, and the baby's name begins with a "T."