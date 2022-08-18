Tristan Thompson Seemingly Tries To Make Things Right With Maralee Nichols

The Tristan Thompson/Maralee Nichols paternity scandal was one for the messy books. However, it looks like Thompson is taking steps to fix things for the sake of his infant son.

To recap, Thompson and Nichols conceived a baby boy in March 2021 while he and Khloé Kardashian were still together. However, they were already broken up by the time the news broke, and to make matters even more confusing, they also found out they were having their second child together through surrogacy only a month before Nichols' son Theo was born in December 2021. Because of this complicated and messy web of drama and lies, Kardashian has reportedly remained pretty cold toward Thompson since.

After the truth of the paternity was revealed, Thompson released a statement on Instagram Stories. He took "full responsibility" for his actions and stated that he looked forward to "amicably raising" Theo with Nichols. However, per Page Six, Nichols saw no responsibility or support whatsoever in real life, including child support. Now, it appears that the basketball player is changing his tune.