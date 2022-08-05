Khloé Kardashian Reportedly Has An Icy Take On Tristan Thompson Attending Baby No. 2's Birth

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's rocky relationship was only complicated further by the reveal that they were expecting a child via surrogate. People reported in July that the couple's second child was conceived in November ... just one month before the birth of Thompson's child with mistress Maralee Nichols.

When Nichols' paternity test came back confirming Thompson as the father, it appeared as though all hope for a reconciliation with Kardashian was gone. In a series of Instagram Stories captured by Buzzfeed News, Thompson wrote, "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you." Kardashian, meanwhile, posted some not-so cryptic quotes: "To the woman who believed that this year would be a year of peace and genuine love, I'm sorry that these days, weeks and months have been so unkind to you."

Needless to say, when TMZ shared that the birth of Kardashian and Thompson's second child is imminent, many were shocked. Now, new details have revealed exactly how this latest addition is impacting the duo's relationship.