Tristan Thompson Proves His Relationship With True Is Strong Amid Khloe Kardashian Drama
Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian could easily have their own solo reality series. The couple's drama has been non-stop due to Thompson's many cheating scandals. Kardashian and the NBA player share their adorable daughter, True, but the relationship has been on and off since her birth in 2018. The Good American founder and Thompson reunited in 2020, but they split for good in 2021 after news that the athlete cheated on Kardashian, resulting in a baby boy with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.
The Thompson-Kardashian drama exploded again in July, when TMZ reported Kardashian and the basketballer were having another baby via surrogate, which was set in motion before Thompson was caught cheating (again). An inside source told People, "The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December." The source added, "Khloé and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters." Another source told Entertainment Tonight, "Khloé will have the baby full time ... Khloé wants Tristan in both the kids' lives as much as he wants to be."
Still, Thompson proves his relationship with True is strong amid his drama with her mother.
Tristan Thompson posts a photo with his 'princess' True
Tristan Thompson posted a sweet photo with his daughter, True, on his Instagram Stories on July 25 and wrote, "My princess." The 31-year-old posted the adorable selfie with his 4-year-old, after returning from his European vacation, per E! News. Living his best life in Greece, Thompson's behavior amid the Khloé Kardashian baby drama made headlines, with some fans weighing in via Twitter. A Team Khloé fan tweeted, "Tristan Thompson does not deserve Khloé Kardashian. Once a cheater, ALWAYS a cheater!" But others stuck up for the NBA player, one of Thompson's defenders tweeted, "Tristan Thompson is a single man. Leave him alone."
But Kardashian, Thompson's former partner, remained mum amid his latest holiday. The Good American founder has also been on vacation, and she posted a stunning snap in a bikini on Instagram with the caption, "Don't forget, the crown may tilt at times, but it never falls." The reality TV star appears zen about the situation and is getting ready for their new baby's arrival via surrogate. An inside source told People, "Tristan is the dad, and Khloé wants him involved as much as possible. He is great with True." In an April ABC News special (via BuzzFeed), Kardashian called Thompson "a great guy" and "a great dad" but explained that the NBA player is "just not the guy" for her.