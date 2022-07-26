Tristan Thompson Proves His Relationship With True Is Strong Amid Khloe Kardashian Drama

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian could easily have their own solo reality series. The couple's drama has been non-stop due to Thompson's many cheating scandals. Kardashian and the NBA player share their adorable daughter, True, but the relationship has been on and off since her birth in 2018. The Good American founder and Thompson reunited in 2020, but they split for good in 2021 after news that the athlete cheated on Kardashian, resulting in a baby boy with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

The Thompson-Kardashian drama exploded again in July, when TMZ reported Kardashian and the basketballer were having another baby via surrogate, which was set in motion before Thompson was caught cheating (again). An inside source told People, "The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December." The source added, "Khloé and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters." Another source told Entertainment Tonight, "Khloé will have the baby full time ... Khloé wants Tristan in both the kids' lives as much as he wants to be."

Still, Thompson proves his relationship with True is strong amid his drama with her mother.