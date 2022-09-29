How Jessica Simpson Got Sweet Revenge Against Her Body-Shamers
Over the course of her long career as a public figure, people have been talking about Jessica Simpson's weight. Comments are made about whether she's gained some weight, lost some, should gain some, or should lose some, and she's pretty much sick of it. Simpson — who always celebrates her body no matter what — is now more focused on running her fashion and beauty empire, The Jessica Simpson Collection, than she is on pop stardom. If she's going to work on herself for anyone, it's going to be for herself (and maybe her kids or her husband), but definitely not for the tabloids or social media comment section.
In a recent interview with Extra, Simpson opened up about dealing with body-shamers and the advice she got from Lynda Carter. When asked whether she's ever gotten used to people's "obsession" with her weight, the entrepreneur answered, "Oh, gosh, no. Would any woman?" She is still our relatable queen! Just because she doesn't love it, though, doesn't mean she doesn't know how to handle it now when she's faced with public commentary on her figure.
Jessica Simpson said she might as well make money off of it
Jessica Simpson, who's dealt with more public body-shaming than most, has previously opened up about the impact weight speculation has on her. Most recently, she told Extra in an interview that she was warned by a former costar about being in the public eye. "Lynda Carter warned me on the set of 'Dukes of Hazzard,'" Simpson said. "She was like, 'I will always be Wonder Woman and compared to Wonder Woman, and that's what you're doing here as Daisy Duke. Just know the words 'Daisy Duke' will follow you for the rest of your career."
You know what they say about life giving you lemons, though. "I've been criticized, and it hurts, but I've been every weight and I've been proud of it," Simpson said. So, rather than let the body-shaming get her down, the Texas native turned it into a dollar. "I decided, 'Okay, everybody is going to talk about my weight all the time, I might as well make money off of it and turn it into a business of selling clothes and acceptance."
Clearly, it's working for her! The entrepreneur just launched her new collection, per Us Weekly, surrounded by love and support from her husband, her children, and her mom.