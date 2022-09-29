How Jessica Simpson Got Sweet Revenge Against Her Body-Shamers

Jessica Simpson, who's dealt with more public body-shaming than most, has previously opened up about the impact weight speculation has on her. Most recently, she told Extra in an interview that she was warned by a former costar about being in the public eye. "Lynda Carter warned me on the set of 'Dukes of Hazzard,'" Simpson said. "She was like, 'I will always be Wonder Woman and compared to Wonder Woman, and that's what you're doing here as Daisy Duke. Just know the words 'Daisy Duke' will follow you for the rest of your career."

You know what they say about life giving you lemons, though. "I've been criticized, and it hurts, but I've been every weight and I've been proud of it," Simpson said. So, rather than let the body-shaming get her down, the Texas native turned it into a dollar. "I decided, 'Okay, everybody is going to talk about my weight all the time, I might as well make money off of it and turn it into a business of selling clothes and acceptance."

Clearly, it's working for her! The entrepreneur just launched her new collection, per Us Weekly, surrounded by love and support from her husband, her children, and her mom.