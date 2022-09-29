Sarah Jessica Parker Is Mourning A Tragic Loss

Sarah Jessica Parker has recently been promoting the highly anticipated "Hocus Pocus 2" which is expected to release on Disney+ on September 30. According to ABC News, the "Sex in the City" actor attended the New York premiere alongside her husband Matthew Broderick and their twin daughters Tabitha and Loretta.

Parker has had to cancel her attendance at upcoming events, though, due to an unexpected family emergency. According to Entertainment Tonight, the "And Just Like That" actor first pulled out of the "Hocus Pocus 2" virtual global press conference that was on September 28.

She later had to abruptly leave the New York City Ballet's 10th Annual Fall Fashion Gala, which she was being honored at. A source who was in attendance at the gala told Page Six that Parker arrived at the theater and left shortly after. The media outlet reported an announcement was made onstage, saying that the actor had to leave due to a "sudden devastating family situation." The secretiveness of the emergency had everyone confused and concerned, but now, the reason as to why the "Failure to Launch" actor dipped out so suddenly has been revealed.