Selena Gomez Has Clear Message For Fans After Hailey Bieber's Candid Interview

Kill 'em with kindness, indeed! Selena Gomez is speaking out in the wake of Hailey Bieber's (née Baldwin) extremely candid words about her relationship with her husband, Justin Bieber, and the way they're constantly reminded of his past romance with the former Disney Channel star. For a little background, Gomez and Justin were pretty much love's young dream between 2010 and 2018, when they dated on and off. It was in 2018 that Justin then married Hailey, which, well, let's just say it didn't sit too well with a lot of fans who wanted to see #Jelena4Eva.

That all hit the headlines once again when Hailey sat down for a chat on "Call Her Daddy," in which she revealed she had spoken to her husband's ex and was also aware of some of the nasty discourse that has been thrown her way by fans wanting to see Justin back with Gomez. "It's all respect. It's all love," Hailey said of her relationship with Gomez. "She doesn't owe me anything. Neither of us owe anybody anything except respect. I respect her a lot, and I think there are no expectations." She also made it very clear she never stole Justin away from the "Come And Get It" hitmaker as some fans have suggested.

Now, Gomez is speaking her own truth and had an important message for fans as her name was dragged into the Biebers' marriage once again.