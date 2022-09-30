Selena Gomez Has Clear Message For Fans After Hailey Bieber's Candid Interview
Kill 'em with kindness, indeed! Selena Gomez is speaking out in the wake of Hailey Bieber's (née Baldwin) extremely candid words about her relationship with her husband, Justin Bieber, and the way they're constantly reminded of his past romance with the former Disney Channel star. For a little background, Gomez and Justin were pretty much love's young dream between 2010 and 2018, when they dated on and off. It was in 2018 that Justin then married Hailey, which, well, let's just say it didn't sit too well with a lot of fans who wanted to see #Jelena4Eva.
That all hit the headlines once again when Hailey sat down for a chat on "Call Her Daddy," in which she revealed she had spoken to her husband's ex and was also aware of some of the nasty discourse that has been thrown her way by fans wanting to see Justin back with Gomez. "It's all respect. It's all love," Hailey said of her relationship with Gomez. "She doesn't owe me anything. Neither of us owe anybody anything except respect. I respect her a lot, and I think there are no expectations." She also made it very clear she never stole Justin away from the "Come And Get It" hitmaker as some fans have suggested.
Now, Gomez is speaking her own truth and had an important message for fans as her name was dragged into the Biebers' marriage once again.
Selena Gomez speaks out after Hailey Bieber's interview
Selena Gomez talking about being kind and that words matter on TikTok LIVE pic.twitter.com/qCFw1iosh4— Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) September 29, 2022
Selena Gomez had a lot to say during a TikTok live on September 29, in which she appeared to allude to all the talk about her, Justin Bieber, and Hailey Bieber. "It's incredibly ironic that I would release something that's all about kind words 'cause that's exactly what I want," she explained to her fans, referring to her Rare Impact Fund, which aims to raise awareness and funds for mental health issues. "I think some of the things that I don't even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting, and it's not fair, and no one, ever, should be spoken to in the manner that I've seen," she added, also telling fans, "If you support Rare, I cannot thank you enough but know that you are also representing what it means, and that is: Words matter, truly matter."
Gomez didn't mention her ex or his wife directly, but appeared to be referencing a specific part in Hailey's "Call Her Daddy," interview in which she shared she was made aware some fans were shouting Gomez's name when she and Justin attended the 2021 Met Gala. Hailey has also spoken a few times about the abuse she receives online, including hinting at being compared to Gomez in a 2020 Instagram post and telling trolls in an April TikTok, "I am minding my business. I don't do anything. I don't say anything. Leave me alone, please."