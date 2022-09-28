Hailey Bieber Spills NSFW Details About Getting Intimate With Justin

Hailey Bieber laid everything on the table during her episode of "Call Her Daddy," especially in regards to a string of personal questions host Alex Copper threw out. When asked if she and Justin Bieber had the "same favorite positions," Hailey responded, "I think so. It's not like, I'm like I strictly like this one thing and he's strictly likes another thing. It's always different. One day, it might be another way." As far as what those positions are? "It's definitely not missionary ... I really like doggy style." Hailey also addressed what Justin does to "turn her on," replying, "You know, it can be so many different things. It can be like a connection thing. It can be a physical thing for me. Kissing is a big deal like that's a big thing for me."

Over the years, Justin has made a habit of sharing the intimate details about his romantic life — even with his fans. According to E! News, when a fan asked what he likes to do when he's not touring, he alluded to a very active intimate life with Hailey. "It just depends who I'm with," the "Yummy" singer began answering. "When I'm with my wife, we like to ... You guys can guess what we do. It's gets pretty crazy ... that's pretty much all we do."

Previously, Justin told Vogue that he and Hailey waited until marriage to "get crazy." When the couple started dating, the pop star had been abstaining from fornication due to what he described as "a legitimate problem with sex."