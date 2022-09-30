The Detail That Makes Leonardo DiCaprio And Gigi Hadid's Rumored Fling Even Messier

After Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone called it quits, so many Twitter comedians joked that their breakup was as predictable as the ending of "Titanic." While the actor who played DiCaprio's love interest in the movie, Kate Winslet, is now 46 years old, DiCaprio's known girlfriends up to Morrone had never been older than 25, as the Daily Mail pointed out. Morrone had turned that very age mere weeks before she and DiCaprio split. Then Gigi Hadid entered the picture.

DiCaprio ended his streak when he started seeing the 27-year-old, who shares a 2-year-old daughter with her ex, former One Direction member Zayn Malik. However, while Hadid might be slightly older than some of DiCaprio's exes, he didn't veer too far out of his comfort zone — Hadid is a successful model like his former flames Morrone, Gisele Bündchen, Nina Agdal, Bar Refaeli, Erin Heatherton, and Toni Garrn.

DiCaprio and Hadid's first public outing on September 10 was at one of the events the latter's modeling career provides her access to: a New York Fashion Week soirée. She and DiCaprio seem to both be social butterflies, with an insider telling People that the two weren't exactly strangers when they met. "They sort of run in the same high profile circles and would see each other at events, clubs, restaurants and gatherings," said the source. Unfortunately, they seemingly also share a social sphere with Morrone, which puts her and the rumored couple at risk of some awkward encounters.