The Detail That Makes Leonardo DiCaprio And Gigi Hadid's Rumored Fling Even Messier
After Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone called it quits, so many Twitter comedians joked that their breakup was as predictable as the ending of "Titanic." While the actor who played DiCaprio's love interest in the movie, Kate Winslet, is now 46 years old, DiCaprio's known girlfriends up to Morrone had never been older than 25, as the Daily Mail pointed out. Morrone had turned that very age mere weeks before she and DiCaprio split. Then Gigi Hadid entered the picture.
DiCaprio ended his streak when he started seeing the 27-year-old, who shares a 2-year-old daughter with her ex, former One Direction member Zayn Malik. However, while Hadid might be slightly older than some of DiCaprio's exes, he didn't veer too far out of his comfort zone — Hadid is a successful model like his former flames Morrone, Gisele Bündchen, Nina Agdal, Bar Refaeli, Erin Heatherton, and Toni Garrn.
DiCaprio and Hadid's first public outing on September 10 was at one of the events the latter's modeling career provides her access to: a New York Fashion Week soirée. She and DiCaprio seem to both be social butterflies, with an insider telling People that the two weren't exactly strangers when they met. "They sort of run in the same high profile circles and would see each other at events, clubs, restaurants and gatherings," said the source. Unfortunately, they seemingly also share a social sphere with Morrone, which puts her and the rumored couple at risk of some awkward encounters.
Camila Morrone and Gigi Hadid's sister are pals
An insider told Hollywood Life that Camila Morrone is actually friends with Gigi Hadid's younger sister, Bella Hadid, and the two models have also worked together. But so far, Leonardo DiCaprio has avoided being the iceberg in this situation — as of now, Bella and Morrone's friendship is reportedly still afloat. "Camila has gotten to know about Gigi through her sister over the years," said the source. "Despite things not working out between Camila and Leo, she isn't bothered by the rumors that he and Gigi are dating."
Morrone didn't miss out on getting a front-row seat at the Versace runway show in Milan on September 23 just because Gigi was walking in it, a move that seems to support the insider's claim that Morrone is unbothered by DiCaprio moving on with the slightly older model.
Gigi and Morrone reportedly have a large number of friends in common, so it's probably in everyone's best interests to be amicable. One pal they share appears to be Kendall Jenner. Not long after Morrone and DiCaprio's August breakup, the former was spotted noshing on sushi with Jenner and Hailey Bieber, per E! News. And while Morrone and DiCaprio were still dating in 2019, Gigi and Kendall were seen partying together at a club in Miami. Morrone was in Morrocco at the time, per People, but Jenner and Gigi were joined by another famous face: a solo DiCaprio.