One Of Coolio's Last Fan Interactions Has Everyone In Disbelief
The hip-hop world is mourning the loss of rapper Coolio, following his death on September 28. "We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away Wednesday afternoon," his manager said in a statement to TMZ. "He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly. Please have Coolio's loved ones in your thoughts and prayers."
Details surrounding the rapper's untimely passing have yet to be announced. However, authorities do not suspect foul play. Law enforcement officers confirmed that there were no drugs or paraphernalia of the sort present at the time of Coolio's death.
Coolio rose to fame in the early 90's with hits like "Fantastic Voyage," C U When U Get There," and the Grammy award-winning track, "Gangsta's Paradise." Following Coolio's death, rappers Snoop Dogg and LL Cool J joined the legion of fans expressing their grief online. As supporters rush to share their stories about the rapper, one fan is making headlines after sharing a recent run-in with the MC.
Coolio was all smiles with a fan before his death
Days after Coolio's death, a fan named Mika Janday shared photos of a touching moment she had with the rapper, just before his tragic passing. "Omg y'all!!!!!! I am in complete shock," Janday captioned the Instagram post. "When I seen him at the airport I ran up like COOLIOOOOOO can I get a pic! I was mad excited!!!!! I am so hurt! He was so humble and cool!!!" Janday went on to reveal that the "Hit 'em High" rapper also invited her to come see him perform in Texas — which she confirmed by sharing a screen shot of their text exchanges. Janday also spoke with TMZ about her chance meeting with Coolio, and explained that the rapper was in great spirits during their interaction at the Houston airport.
At the time of his death, Coolio was gearing up to headline a show in Germany — but is now being transformed into a tribute for the late entertainer. Similarly, his scheduled appearance on the animated show, "Futurama," will air in 2023 as planned. The late rapper, who will be reprising his recurring role as Kwanzaa-bot, recorded his lines mere weeks before his untimely death.