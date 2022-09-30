One Of Coolio's Last Fan Interactions Has Everyone In Disbelief

The hip-hop world is mourning the loss of rapper Coolio, following his death on September 28. "We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away Wednesday afternoon," his manager said in a statement to TMZ. "He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly. Please have Coolio's loved ones in your thoughts and prayers."

Details surrounding the rapper's untimely passing have yet to be announced. However, authorities do not suspect foul play. Law enforcement officers confirmed that there were no drugs or paraphernalia of the sort present at the time of Coolio's death.

Coolio rose to fame in the early 90's with hits like "Fantastic Voyage," C U When U Get There," and the Grammy award-winning track, "Gangsta's Paradise." Following Coolio's death, rappers Snoop Dogg and LL Cool J joined the legion of fans expressing their grief online. As supporters rush to share their stories about the rapper, one fan is making headlines after sharing a recent run-in with the MC.