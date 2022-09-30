Rita Ora Can't Help But Gush About Rumored Husband Taika Waititi

Rita Ora is head over heels for Taika Waititi. The couple reportedly first got together in 2018 and have been inseparable ever since. Although they live a very private life, the pair never shy away from showing each other love. The "Girls" singer penned a sweet message to her partner on Valentine's Day, giving fans a little more insight into their relationship. "4 years ago. To now. thanks for being cool. And entertaining me forevs," Ora wrote on Instagram.

Although Ora and the Hollywood director have known each other for several years, the two didn't make their red carpet debut as a couple until August 2021, according to People. While many had already suspected the British artist was dating Waititi, their appearance that night solidified their union. And, just like Ora, the "Thor: Love and Thunder" director isn't afraid to show his support for his better half. "F*** yeah! I'm super proud of this girl," Waititi wrote on Instagram after news broke that Ora would be joining the cast of "Beauty and the Beast."

If Waititi and Ora don't give you major couple goals vibes, then hearing the "Let You Love Me" singer gushing about her beau definitely will.